Everett, PA

Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away.

Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items from the home that he was working on.

After the owner made a post on Facebook that day, police said someone called the man and told them where they could find their stuff — the home of 47-year-old Clyde Dishong and 45-year-old Tammy Povich — in Everett.

Tammy Povich (Bedford County Prison)
Clyde Dishong (Bedford County Prison)
The owner told police that he drove past their home on W. 5th Avenue and spotted his trailer full of his belongings, saying they tried to cover it with a tarp that was stolen from him too.

According to the criminal complaint, police got a search warrant for the home and placed Dishong and Povich in custody. They alleged that they had permission to clean out the house so they hooked up the trailer, filled it with things from in and around the house and then left.

Police noted that the homeowner did not give either person permission to take anything or be in the house.

Dishong and Povich are both facing burglary and theft charges and have been placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $85,000

WTAJ

WTAJ

