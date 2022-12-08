Read full article on original website
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London on Sunday morning. Police said just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Avenue for the report of a one-car crash. When officers arrived, they determined the driver struck a concrete staircase that was attached to […]
NBC Connecticut
17 People Transported to Hospitals After School Bus Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford
Seventeen people, most of which were students, were transported to multiple hospitals after a school bus crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford on Monday afternoon. State police said the bus was traveling on the I-84 west to Route 15 south ramp in the right lane around 1:20 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate the left curve on the ramp.
NBC Connecticut
4 People Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 North in Cromwell: Police
Four people were injured during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 North in Cromwell Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers received a report of a crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-91 North near exit 22 around 8:41 p.m. The three right lanes of the...
Eyewitness News
Three suspects in custody following robberies across New Haven County
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related and that shoppers were the suspects’ targets. It started with a Toyota Prius that was...
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
Eyewitness News
Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
NBC Connecticut
3 Minors Accused of Stealing Car in Wallingford, Snatching Purses in Nearby Towns
Police have arrested three minors who are accused of stealing a car in Wallingford and using it to commit multiple purse snatchings in the area. Officers said a blue Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford on Monday around 2 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle was then...
4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Stamford man seriously hurt after crashing Corvette on I-95 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Stamford motorist was seriously hurt early Monday after he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 95 and smashed into a guardrail, according to state police. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said. The crash...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
16 students, driver taken to hospitals after school bus crash in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple students were taken to hospitals after a school bus crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Monday afternoon. State police said, at around 1:20 p.m., the bus driver was in the right lane on the I-84 westbound Exit 57 off-ramp to Route 15 South when she lost control, […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: At least 1 person seriously hurt in Route 6 crash in Chaplin
CHAPLIN — At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, according to state police. The crash was first reported to Troop D in Danielson around 10:15 a.m., state police said. Based on dispatch notes, state police said, the crash appeared to involve one car.
Illegal gun found inside car following crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man after a gun was found inside his car after it was involved in a crash on Sunday. Police said just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Route 4 and Lyon Road in Burlington. When officers were checking the inside […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year. Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022. Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford
A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
DoingItLocal
Milford News 95 Connector Crash
2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
WTNH.com
Meriden 18-year-old arrested for possession of ghost gun
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.
