ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

4 People Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 North in Cromwell: Police

Four people were injured during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 North in Cromwell Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers received a report of a crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-91 North near exit 22 around 8:41 p.m. The three right lanes of the...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Three suspects in custody following robberies across New Haven County

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related and that shoppers were the suspects’ targets. It started with a Toyota Prius that was...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: At least 1 person seriously hurt in Route 6 crash in Chaplin

CHAPLIN — At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, according to state police. The crash was first reported to Troop D in Danielson around 10:15 a.m., state police said. Based on dispatch notes, state police said, the crash appeared to involve one car.
CHAPLIN, CT
WTNH

Illegal gun found inside car following crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man after a gun was found inside his car after it was involved in a crash on Sunday. Police said just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Route 4 and Lyon Road in Burlington. When officers were checking the inside […]
BURLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year. Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022. Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News 95 Connector Crash

2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Meriden 18-year-old arrested for possession of ghost gun

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy