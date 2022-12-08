Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Overview - All Skins, Twitch Drops, And Arcade Modes
Overwatch 2 Season 2 marks the return of the Winter Wonderland event, bringing back limited-time arcade modes, special holiday-themed cosmetics, and rewards that players can earn by completing challenges or by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch. During the event players can enjoy Mei's Snowball Offensive, Mei's Yeti Hunt, and Freezethaw Elimination. Winter Wonderland 2022 runs from December 13 to January 4, here's everything available during the event, including the new D.Va Twitch Drops.
dotesports.com
Emongg predicts Doomfist will be meta tank in Overwatch 2 after Season 2 update
The Overwatch 2 meta underwent a massive shake-up in the Season 2 update, and one of the biggest winners was Doomfist, who went from being a situational pick to a meta powerhouse thanks to some hefty buffs. You can read all the Overwatch Hero changes here. But while all of...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Guide
In Season of the Seraph, Bungie launched its second dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, for Destiny 2 Year 5. This season centers around secret bunkers and Golden Age technology, making this Mars dungeon a perfect setting. To access the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, head to Ikora at the Tower and pick up the Ares Desperado quest. The first objective is to complete the dungeon. Load into the dungeon from the Mars location in Savathun’s Throne World.
Overwatch 2's next hero will be easier to unlock
Ramattra, Overwatch 2’s latest hero, shouldn’t require a massive grind to obtain this upcoming season. “After reviewing data for Season 1, we’re moving Ramattra in to Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete,” Aaron Keller, Overwatch 2 game director, said on Twitter. “Excited for you all to see everything new in Season 2 starting tomorrow!”
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
dotesports.com
Jeff Kaplan and his team teased Overwatch 2 heroes years ago—and most fans likely missed it
For most of its lifespan, Overwatch’s developers have been hiding hints about the future of the game in plain sight. Future events, lore pieces, and even possible hero additions have often been subtly hinted at long before they make an appearance to the general public. A 2019 news snippet...
Gamespot
Fortnite And Dead Space Crossover Is Rumored For January
It appears Motive Studio will be working with Epic Games for a Fortnite / Dead Space collaboration. Thanks to an Inside Gaming report, we know this collaboration is supposed to happen sometime in January, before the Dead Space remake launch on January 27. If the reports are true, this may be Fortnite's first major collaboration of 2023--though certainly not its last. The reporter, Tom Henderson, has a good track record when reporting Fortnite rumors.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Season 1 Introduces New Raid, PvP Season, World Events, And More
The endgame for World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion has arrived, with a plethora of new content for players to sink their teeth into as they continue their journey in the Dragon Isles. Season 1 kicks off with the introduction of the new Vault of the Incarnates raid, where players...
Gamespot
Pentiment Update 1.1 Adds New Minigame
Obsidian Entertainment has announced that update 1.1 for Pentiment is now live, which includes a brand-new minigame, a collection of quality of life improvements, and more. As the latest Obsidian forum post details, the narrative adventure murder mystery game now includes an Endris minigame featured at the beginning of Act 1 for players to interact with. Additionally, there's an added instant dialogue display option for characters which was an update the director Josh Sawyer promised would be arriving later on after the launch of the game.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Feels Like A Leaner Tactical JRPG
There are two types of Fire Emblem players: Those who gravitate towards the social mechanics and those who prefer the tactical turn-based combat. After a guided demo, Fire Emblem Engage seems like it may cater more towards the latter. While the social sim aspects are still intact, there seem to be far fewer extraneous activities in the hub area compared to Three Houses. A lot of your time at the hub is spent outfitting your party members, unlocking new combat skills, and preparing for the next battle. In this way, Fire Emblem Engage feels like a more focused take on the long-running tactical JRPG series.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Challenges Guide: How To Make A Giant Snowball And More
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is here to bring plenty of cheer to the island, including new themed skins, unvaulted items, and challenges that you'll want to knock out to earn some exciting holiday rewards. If you're heading out to knock out those challenges and need a little help figuring them out, we've got you covered. Here's all of the Winterfest 2022 quests and how to complete them.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 2
It's the second week of Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph, which means that a fresh selection of seasonal objectives have been added to the to-do list. This week, you'll want to equip your favorite mid-range weapons, ready a Stasis or Void subclass, and head to the Cosmodrome to complete several objectives in one fell swoop. For anyone looking to upgrade the Exo Frame in the HELM, you'll want to do More Than A Weapon II and Heist Battlegrounds II to earn Exo Frame modules. If you've got a spare Seraph Umbral engram and you've unlocked the right Exo Frame node, that's another easy objective completed once you focus it into new gear.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story
Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG. Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition.
Gamespot
2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection brings ten Battle Network games! Using a unique battle system that combines both action and card-game mechanics, join Lan and MegaMan.EXE as they work together to stop evil forces that threaten Net Society! Unleash powerful Battle Chips in combat and forge new bonds to take on special new traits, then unleash your power in combat to delete viruses. With a music player featuring over 180 songs, a gallery presenting over 1,000 images, an optional high-resolution fi.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Super Cheap Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is back on sale for its Black Friday price right now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy and GameStop. For just $30, you can get one of the best PS5 exclusives around. With the holidays right around the corner, this action-platformer would make for a tremendous gift for the PlayStation fan in your life.
Gamespot
Surprise! Metallica Is Now In Fortnite
Fortnite has had its fair share of crossovers over the years, but few people saw this one coming: Metallica is now in the game. While there are no character skins of Lars, James, and the rest, you can have your character play one of the band's most popular songs--and even better, your friends can join in for free.
Comments / 0