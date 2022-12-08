Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City man armed with assault rifle arrested after standoff
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man police say opened fire during a four-hour standoff early Monday morning outside a Bossier City apartment complex is behind bars and facing multiple charges. Police say officers and firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Village Lane around 2 a.m. after...
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for suspect in rape of a juvenile
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of raping a juvenile. Officials say Joseph Douglas is charged with one count of 2nd-degree rape. A warrant was issued for his arrest last Thursday. Second-degree rape is when the victim did not give consent because of...
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man wanted for beating, knocking out ex’s teeth
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges after Shreveport police say he severely beat his ex-girlfriend and knocked out several of her teeth. Police say 42-year-old Shamichael Sabbath is wanted for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of...
ktalnews.com
SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just...
ktalnews.com
PD asking public to help find missing Shreveport man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help finding a Shreveport man missing since Sunday. Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on Dec. 11. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Officials say he is...
ktalnews.com
LSP: Missing child advisory canceled for Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen. Police say Scarbrough is back home and safe as of late Wednesday morning.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
ktalnews.com
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
ktalnews.com
2 missing after tornado in Keithville
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are missing after a tornado moved through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. At least one person has been taken to the hospital and search and rescue operations are ongoing as...
ktalnews.com
Veterans: exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, other toxins? PACT Act is for you
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – Veterans who may have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances while serving in the U.S. military can get screened Tuesday at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The Veteran’s Administration began a pilot program of toxic exposure screening...
ktalnews.com
Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdown
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county after a tornado touched down in the area late Tuesday afternoon. Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after …. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the...
ktalnews.com
$1M surprise payday for non-profit employees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit is using the $1 million awarded to it last month by the Opus Prize Foundation to bless its dedicated staff in a big way just before Christmas. According to its website, the Opus Prize recognizes unsung heroes who are conquering the world’s...
ktalnews.com
SUSLA, Grambling receive donations from McDonald’s restaurants
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – McDonald’s restaurant’s donated more than $27,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in our area to support student service programs at the HBCUs. Southern University in Shreveport received $9,387, and Grambling State University received a $17,993 donation from McDonald’s. The restaurant collected...
ktalnews.com
Caddo commissioner announces run for Louisiana House of Representatives
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Dist. 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson announced Tuesday that he will for Louisiana House of Representatives Dist. 4. The House seat is currently held by former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, who took office in 2016. He has no term limit. Johnson has...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport’s new Republican mayor shares plans for the city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport’s first republican mayor in more than 20 years, joined anchor Jezzamine Wolk, in the studio to discuss what he has been up to since his victory in the run-off election. Arceneaux said he currently feels humbled and tired. He reiterated his...
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish elects 2 new Councilmen and a new Mayor
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish cities of Minden and Springhill had to decide on candidates for city leadership positions. Voters throughout the parish were also asked to consider three statewide constitutional amendments. Minden City Council Districts A and C were on the ballot, with an incumbent...
Comments / 0