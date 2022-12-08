Read full article on original website
EW.com
Who died, who broke up, and who got their happy ending on The White Lotus season 2 finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's season 2 finale of The White Lotus. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) has stayed at her last White Lotus resort. During Sunday's intense season 2 finale of The White Lotus (now streaming on HBO Max), it was revealed in the last few minutes that the dead body discovered floating in the ocean in the premiere is none other than returning season 1 cast member Tanya. So what happened to the White Lotus resort chain's biggest fan, and who are the other dead bodies mentioned in the premiere?
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
EW.com
Will Sharpe talks The White Lotus season 2 finale ending and those unanswered questions about Ethan
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The White Lotus season 2 finale. In the season 2 finale, The White Lotus finally revealed whose dead body Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered in the premiere. But while Daphne, her husband Cameron (Theo James), and their couple friends Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) made it out alive, there were still many unanswered questions about the foursome left hanging by the end of the intense episode.
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
EW.com
Best of 2022 (Behind the Scenes): How Our Flag Means Death struck gold with Fleetwood Mac and a foot touch
When Our Flag Means Death first set sail in March, it was billed as many things. At first glance, this swashbuckling HBO Max show was your standard pirate adventure, following real-life 18th-century nobleman Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he pursued a life on the high seas. It was also a sort of tenderhearted workplace comedy, as Stede learns the basics of piracy and attempts to captain his misfit crew.
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
digitalspy.com
Why Melissa McBride really left The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. The Walking Dead may have come to an end after 12 years, but the franchise itself remains alive and well thanks to the announcement of not one, not two, but three new spinoffs. One of which is the upcoming Daryl Dixon series, which is...
EW.com
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to 'stop being such a p---y' while filming Edge of Tomorrow
Emily Blunt is opening up about the grueling production of the 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow and a very direct comment offered to her by costar Tom Cruise. The actress recalled the taxing stunts and costumes required of her while on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's Wondery podcast SmartLess, set to premiere to a wider audience on Monday, revealing that Cruise told her to "stop being such a p---y" after she expressed some concerns about a shoot.
Business Insider
The new season of 'Doom Patrol' premieres December 8 — here's how to watch the DC superhero show starring Brendan Fraser
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Doom Patrol" returns to HBO Max with new episodes on December 8. The fourth season will be split into two parts, with the first half concluding on January 5. The series follows the Doom Patrol, a team of...
The Batman sequel show is recasting a major character
A report alleges that the upcoming The Batman spinoff show, The Penguin, is recasting a major character who appeared for only one scene in the film. The Penguin is set one week after the events of The Batman and will centre on the character as he struggles to gain ground in a transformed Gotham City. "It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have," explained Sara Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, in an interview with Variety.
EW.com
Starz cancels Dangerous Liaisons, undoing season 2 renewal
Dangerous Liaisons will have to keep its secrets to itself from now on. Starz has canceled the steamy costume drama and will no longer be moving forward with a second season, reversing a renewal announcement that came last month ahead of the series premiere, EW has confirmed. A source familiar with the decision said it was a difficult one, but unfortunately the show did not find an audience. The final two installments of the eight-episode first season will air as scheduled.
EW.com
Golden Globes nominate Brendan Fraser after The Whale star said he won't attend ceremony
Brendan Fraser has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Globes, despite The Whale star pledging to skip the upcoming ceremony after he previously accused one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's former presidents of sexual assault. The actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama...
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
dexerto.com
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill may be out as Superman
Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman after all, with Man of Steel 2 in jeopardy under James Gunn’s DC plan. Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
EW.com
Kindred review: Octavia Butler's sci-fi classic makes a thrilling transition to TV
It feels wrong, somehow, to call Kindred "addictive." The FX on Hulu drama — based on Octavia Butler's classic work of sci-fi literature — follows a twenty-something Black woman in modern-day Los Angeles who finds herself pulled back in time to the Antebellum South, where all the horrors of slavery await her. It's not something one expects to binge breathlessly in a weekend. But this gripping adaptation, developed and exec produced by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen), expands Butler's groundbreaking exploration of America's racist history into a profound puzzle-box thriller.
A.V. Club
Wonder Woman 3 reportedly dead at James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman movie won’t be moving forward at DC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter reports. News of the decision to pass on the sequel—which had just had a treatment handed in by Jenkins, describing what she’d like to do with the franchise moving forward—comes as newly minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare for what’s expected to be one hell of a slate-clearing meeting next week, laying out their plans for the embattled superhero franchise to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Polygon
Wonder Woman 3 reportedly canceled as DC Studios prepares for a new era
Warner Bros. is not going ahead with a third Wonder Woman movie from director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, according to a new report. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the project “is not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.”. The move comes as...
EW.com
Avatar: The Way of Water review: A whole blue world, bigger and bolder than the first
In The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger's cyborg assassin is famously sent back from 2029 to rain death and cool Teutonic one-liners on the good people of 1984. For nearly four decades now, that film's creator, James Cameron, has also seemed like a man outside of time, an emissary from a near-future where movies look like something we've only imagined them to be: liquid metals, impossible planets, boats bigger than the Ritz. Avatar: The Way of Water (in theaters Friday) brings that same sense of dissociative wonder. What fantastical blue-people oceania is this? How did we get here? And why does it look so real?
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
