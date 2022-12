FRANKENMUTH – The wrestling team competed at the Deutschland Duals on Saturday and walked away with a 4-1 record including three wrestlers that finished the day undefeated. The Cardinals defeated Grosse Pointe North 58-24, Frankenmuth 56-24, Pinconning 54-27, and Mt. Morris 41-39. Millington’s only defeat came at the hands of Tory by the score of 50-30. Luke Sherman, Aidan Cunningham, and Dallas Walsh all finished the day with a perfect 5-0 record. Sherman gained his win with three pins, a decision, and a forfeit. Cunningham won his by matches with two pins, a major decision, and two forfeits. Walsh earned his wins with four pins and a decision.

MILLINGTON, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO