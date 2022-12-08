Restaurant Watch

NOV. 10

Hour Little Playhouse, 5255 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: kitchen hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; plastic utensils are not stored inverted in basket; mop sink in bathroom has black mold on inside surfaces.

KinderCare Learning Center, 11115 Nuckols Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager; observed an employee with long beard not wearing a beard guard; observed food debris buildup inside and outside cabinets and in reach-in coolers and freezers; floors and floor mat are soiled with dirt and food debris.

NOV. 14

Collegiate School—Middle/Upper, 103 North Mooreland Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: plate and two containers found in kitchen hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); temperature of cream cheese is elevated because it was left out at condiment station in front of café; wooden cutting board on counter next to display case is heavily scratched; observed debris on shelf under dump sink and on floors behind equipment throughout; observed buildup on gasket in ice machine refrigeration unit; walls of café have chipped paint.

NOV. 15

Magnolia Ridge Child Development Center, 1300 Virginia Center Parkway – No violations reported during a routine inspection.

Bundle of Joy, 9700 Bundle of Joy Lane – No violations reported during a routine inspection.

NOV. 17

McDonald’s, 8060 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: in-use open drinking containers are stored in a manner that may contaminate food, food contact surfaces or utensils; black residue buildup found on shield inside ice machine; improper cooling method observed for sausage burritos prepared this morning (covered in reach-in cooler); grease traps are not effectively catching the grease from the hamburger grill (this has been an ongoing issue); observed dust and grease buildup on surfaces of monitors, cables, warming cabinets, counters, wire storage racks, walk-in cooler fan grates, inside reach-in freezers and on beverage cup, lid and condiment holders; observed buildup of grease and food on floor under grill.

NOV. 18

Cava Grill, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: person in charge is unable to locate written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; wire whisk found in hand sink on cook line (hand sinks are for handwashing only); cook line hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; temperatures of chicken and falafel are too low; container of blue soap is unlabeled; boxes of greens incorrectly stored on walk-in floor; several surfaces are dirty (hand sink by swinging door, oven doors, exterior of rice cookers and their lids, exterior of bowls and spray hose at dish area); panini-type grill is dirty and the surface is not smooth; backflow preventor at mop sink is insufficient; kitchen hand sink is slow to drain; thorough cleaning needed including floor drains throughout, floor under and around equipment wheels, walls in dish area, and floor by ice machine.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Tea House, 1800 Lakeside Avenue – No violations reported during a routine inspection.

NOV. 21

Los Panchos, 1517 North Parham Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility couldn’t find written procedures for cleaning vomit/diarrhea; raw ground beef incorrectly stored over beef roast; raw chicken incorrectly stored over eggs; temperature of carnitas on top of oven is too low; no date marks found on tres leches, tamales or crab; menu is missing a disclosure for T-bone steaks; bottle of cleaner is unlabeled; sytrofoam cup incorrectly used to store grated cheese.

The Answer Brewpub Co., 6008 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility couldn’t provide proof of a certified food protection manager; temperatures of shrimp, bacon and whole shell eggs on the line are elevated; no date marks found on cooked squid or pork belly; menu is missing disclosure; many containers of cleaner are unlabeled; sugar is unlabeled; observed a server incorrectly grabbing filled drinks by the lip; shelves are incorrectly lined with foil and cloth; facility couldn’t provide QT-10 test strips for sanitizer; fryer parts have black residue; interior of reach-in freezer has spillage; observed debris/dirt on side of grill, fryer cabinet, top of grease trap and kitchen hand sink’s faucet; floor under fryer is dirty; there is a broken/missing cove tile in kitchen; there is insufficient light in the walk-in cooler.

Bojangles, 5441 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: front hand sink doesn’t have hand soap or paper towels; ice and food debris found in hand sink near biscuit area (hand sinks are for handwashing only); temperature of mac ‘n cheese in hot holding is too low; temperature of milk in front glass door unit is elevated; this unit doesn’t appear to be working correctly; time is not being tracked for green beans and chicken tenders.

Hardee’s, 4841 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: front hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; dish machine’s bleach reading is at 0 ppm and the machine doesn’t appear to be working; temperatures of cheese/sausage/bacon mixture, liquid egg and country ham in lowboy are elevated; salt on service line is unlabeled; lowboy unit across from flat top grills has an elevated air temperature; facility couldn’t provide test strips for chlorine dish machine; observed grease buildup under flat top grills and on bottom racks; hand sink, floors throughout and wall behind mop sink are dirty; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; observed food debris/grease buildup in grouting; ceiling tiles are dusty.

Tuckaway-Barony II Child Development Center, 3331 Barony Crescent – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: didn’t observe a certified food protection manager certificate; multiple utensils incorrectly stored in dirty standing water on cart next to hand sink; middle reach-in unit has torn gasket; paint outside cabinets in prep area is chipping; observed buildup/debris inside drawers, on bottom of reach-in freezer, inside microwave, under both reach-in units, under three-compartment sink, under convection oven, and in floor corners of prep area.

Lebanese Bakery LLC, 6215 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hot water at all the hand sinks throughout the facility doesn’t reach the required temperature; bits of tomatoes found in hand sink in back kitchen (hand sinks are for handwashing only); observed debris greater than one day old on knife holder on wall in back kitchen; temperatures of cooked chickpeas, beef, chicken and veggies prepped last night are elevated because proper cooling methods were not followed; air temperature of prep top unit, reach-in unit and sandwich unit is elevated; temperatures of raw beef and fries are elevated; temperatures of chicken and tomatoes prepped 30 minutes ago are elevated because they are not cooling properly; did not observe proper labels on to-go items on market side (pita chips, desserts, etc.); utensils incorrectly stored in standing water on prep table; cutting boards throughout the kitchen are heavily scratched; facility couldn’t provide test strips for dish machine; observed debris/buildup on speed rack near oven, pans on speed rack, sides of fryer and stove, on racks and shelves throughout facility, on sheet rack next to oven, outside of containers stored clean, on Autodonor on table across from oven, on trays and utensil container next to hood system and in between gaskets; hand sink in back kitchen and prep sink are slow to drain (dirty water under prep sink is backing up due to water not draining properly); a few floor tiles in kitchen are cracked; ceiling tiles in kitchen are black; observed stains on walls throughout facility; floors throughout facility have debris and buildup.

