Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh speaks to Bolles School students

 5 days ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh got a chance to share his weather knowledge with students on Wednesday.

Bedenbaugh got to speak to third-graders at The Bolles School’s Lower School Ponte Vedra Beach Campus.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team enjoys speaking to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia students whenever they are able, teaching them about the weather in our area.

