Tanger Outlets San Marcos Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets San Marcos is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in southwest Texas. Top brands for gifting – such as Old Navy H&M and Crocs – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.

WHEN: ​ Saturday, Dec. 17 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sunday, Dec. 18 ​ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ​

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Monday, Dec. 19 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Tuesday, Dec. 20 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wednesday, Dec. 21 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Thursday, Dec. 22 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Friday, Dec. 23 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 ​ ​ 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. ​

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Christmas Day, Dec. 25 ​ CLOSED

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Monday, Dec. 26 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets San Marcos

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4015 I-35 South ​

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ San Marcos, TX 78666

​​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (512) 396-7446

MEDIA ACCESS: Tanger Outlets San Marcos is available to host media onsite, including live shots, as shoppers check off last minute gifting needs. Please contact Brianna Poplaskie at 404.308.9683in advance to coordinate easy access and arrival details.

To learn more about holiday plans at Tanger Outlets San Marcos visit visit tangeroutlets.com/sanmarcos – and connect on Facebook and Instagram.