Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
knsiradio.com
Alleged Drunk Driving Suspect Pursued Across Much Of St. Cloud Area Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that at one point went through several backyards and ended in a multi-vehicle crash. Police say the suspect was first spotted on County Road 4 in St. Wendel...
kduz.com
Part of Olivia in Lockdown for a Time
Part of Olivia was put in lockdown for a time Sunday evening after authorities received a report of a suicidal man. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:19pm, authorities responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship
(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
"I'm gonna go back and I'm gonna farm": Renville County man fighting to walk again after deer stand fall
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. – It's true that motivation leads to inspiration. And in Renville County, a farmer is inspiring his friends and family by working through a life-changing injury.John Lauritsen shows us how Bill Voelz's road to recovery runs through farm country."I live on the farm that I was born and raised on," said Bill. "I love everything about it."From the serenity he finds in his tractor, to the peace and quiet of the countryside. About the only thing that compares to this lifestyle is the life Bill's made with his wife Jean."Always on the go and always 10 projects...
knsiradio.com
Santa Coming To Sartell
(KNSI) – Santa will be traveling all throughout Sartell on December 22nd, but he is keeping the reindeer in reserve for Christmas Eve. Luckily, he’ll have the Sartell Fire Department helping him out, according to Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter. “Santa is coming back to Sartell. This will be...
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Council Approves Road Projects, Passes 2023 Budget
(KNSI) – Sauk Rapids City Council approved two separate road projects for 2023 at Monday’s meeting. City Engineer Scott Hedlund got the go ahead to put the Division Street project up for bid early next year. It will stretch between 2nd and 8th Avenues and will feature a full reconstruction, including installing drainage tiles and replacing water mains.
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
knsiradio.com
Fifth Grade Student in Cold Spring Named Student of the Month
(KNSI) – A fifth grader in Cold Spring has been honored by a Minnesota-wide online school. James Nordmann is the Falcon View Connections Academy’s student of the month for his achievements in the virtual classroom. He was nominated by his teacher. James will get a certificate of achievement, recognition in the school’s monthly newsletter and be featured on its social media accounts. He has been enrolled since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
klfdradio.com
Two People Arrested in Kandiyohi County After Drug Investigation
On Thursday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drug overdose related to someone ingesting a THC-laced brownie at a residence near Atwater. This led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment in Spicer. A 24-year-old man who was a fugitive wanted by the Minnesota...
Two Arrested in Kandiyohi County Following Drug Bust
SPICER (WJON News) - Two people were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Atwater on a possible drug overdose. Authorities say the person had eaten a brownie laced with THC. During the investigation, authorities traced the source...
Update: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the area of Minnesota that was in a Winter Weather Advisory to now in a Winter Storm Warning. Stearns and Benton Counties are included in the warning area. The warning will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00...
knsiradio.com
Public Hearing Monday To Discuss Journey Home Conditional Use Permit
(KNSI) — Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing at tonight’s meeting to discuss the revised conditional use permit for the Journey Home, which is still awaiting approval from the Planning Commission. Meridian Behavioral Health took over the rehab facility in 2020 and proposed significant changes...
knsiradio.com
Cold Spring City Council to Discuss Revolving Loans, the Decker Memorial and Environmental Study for Public Safety Facility
(KNSI) — Cold Spring City Council will meet Tuesday, and they will have multiple potential loans to approve. Administrator Kris Dockendorf says the Economic Development Authority has run a revolving loan fund for nearly two decades. Once a business pays its agreement back, the money is then lent out to other organizations.
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
thelesabre.com
Sartell Sweethearts – Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn
“In relationships, the little things are the big things.”. Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article consists of Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn.
20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?
Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
knsiradio.com
Sartell Approves 0% Property Tax Increase
(KNSI) – The Sartell City Council Monday night approved keeping its tax rate flat, but property owners will see a tax increase anyway due to higher valuations. The proposed levy for 2023 is $9,219,650, an increase of 17.17% from this year. City officials say the budget is increasing to cover the costs of another police officer, a fire-marshal succession plan, cost-of-living adjustments for staff and street improvements.
Comments / 0