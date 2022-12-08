ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcbu.org

The USS East Peoria is back and brighter than ever

The East Peoria Festival of Lights continues its 38th anniversary this season, and this year it includes an iconic float that has been parked in space dock and out of commission for the past three years. The festival, represented by a wooden soldier named Folepi (which stands for Festival of...
EAST PEORIA, IL

