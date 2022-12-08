The Shop in Blairsden will sadly be closing for good after Christmas Eve. Thank you to our local artists, vendors and patrons for supporting us. To bless our community we will be offering a 20% discount until then. Come pick up a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork from one of our many talented artists before it is too late! We will be open Wednesday thru Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Merry Christmas!!

BLAIRSDEN, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO