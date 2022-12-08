Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
25 PUSD music students chosen for Jr High Honor Band
Such exciting news from Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) music programs — PUSD had a record-breaking showing for the California Music Educators Association (CMEA) Northern Section Junior High Honor Band this year. Not only did 25 of our students successfully audition for this select group of the finest music...
Plumas County News
Quincy Community Supper this Wednesday, Dec. 14 – hosted by fire department
The Quincy Community Supper is inviting the community to the Wednesday, Dec. 14, supper. Beginning at 6 p.m., guests may either enjoy an outstanding sit-down Christmas meal in the Methodist Church fellowship hall on Jackson Street or take the meal home. This week’s supper is being hosted by the Quincy...
Plumas County News
A wet Christmas celebration at White Sulphur Springs Ranch
Tuesday, Dec. 10, was the day of the Christmas party White Sulphur Springs Ranch for members and invited guests. A big crowd was expected but only a few actually braved the terrible weather. It was a deluge outside! Some of the old time Eastern Plumas County residents couldn’t remember a more fierce rain in the month of December. Many remarked that if it was snow instead of rain nobody could have attended because the roads would be impassable.
Plumas County News
Estate of Benuto
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Pedro Benuto Cardenas, AKA Pedro Benuto, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Pedro Benuto Cardenas, AKA Pedro Benuto. A Petition For Probate has been filed by:...
Plumas County News
Blairsden business to close
The Shop in Blairsden will sadly be closing for good after Christmas Eve. Thank you to our local artists, vendors and patrons for supporting us. To bless our community we will be offering a 20% discount until then. Come pick up a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork from one of our many talented artists before it is too late! We will be open Wednesday thru Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Merry Christmas!!
Plumas County News
Plumas Sierra Telecommunications experiencing several outages
Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications is experiencing several outages as of the morning of Sunday, December 11. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible but work is slow due to weather. Customers affected currently are Coax customers in South Portola, fiber customers in Nakoma, and the town of Greenville. Thank...
Plumas County News
PNF plans to burn piles off of Highway 70 near Quincy on Dec. 14
The Plumas National Forest announced that fire managers plan to conduct pile burning near the Mount Hough Ranger District Office and Highway 70, starting tomorrow, Dec. 14, conditions permitting. This area is just north of Quincy. Approximately 20 acres of piles are planned to be treated as part of fuel...
