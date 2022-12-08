Read full article on original website
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 15
It's playoff time in fantasy football. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll mostly stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Arizona's Kyler Murray (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL, out for remainder of season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. Colt McCoy will take over Arizona's starting quarterback role after Murray suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Week 14's loss. On 111 pass attempts...
Herbert Jones (ankle) active and starting for Pelicans on Tuesday, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his return after he was sidelined five games with a left ankle ailment. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating, our models project Jones to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
Kenrich Williams (knee) out again for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Williams continues to deal with a right knee sprain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Miami. His next chance to return will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Robinson-Earl is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not be available to face Miami on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Robinson-Earl...
Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out for remainder of Suns' Tuesday matchup
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Payne is ruled out after he suffered a right foot injury in the first half. Expect Damion Lee to see more minutes off the bench if Payne were to miss more time. According to...
Detroit's Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Livers will sit out his sixth straight contest with a right shoulder sprain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 18th in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Saddiq Bey to play more minutes on Wednesday.
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Tuesday matchup versus Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is available for Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Davis will play at home despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 56.1 FanDuel points versus a Boston unit ranked fourth in FanDuel points (47.1) allowed per game to centers.
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 15
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Kings starting De'Aaron Fox (foot) on Tuesday, Davion Mitchell to bench
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fox will make his 23rd start this season after he was forced to sit out two games with foot soreness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit allowing 40.6 FanDuel points per game to his position, numberFire's models project Fox to score 36.9 FanDuel points.
Seattle's Kenneth Walker (ankle) fully practices on Tuesday
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Walker's full participation is a great sign after Seattle's rookie back was forced to sit out one game with an ankle injury. In a potential matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' defense ranked first in FanDuel points (13.1) allowed per game to running backs, our models project Walker to score 12.0 FanDuel points.
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Robinson is averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 10.0 FanDuel points per game this...
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro is listed as probable and expected to play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out. Our models expect Herro to play 33.8 minutes against Oklahoma City.
Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) a 'limited' participant in 49ers' Monday walkthrough
The San Francisco 49ers listed quarterback Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) as a limited participant on their injury report for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy underwent an MRI for an oblique injury earlier in the day as a precaution, and it appears now that the breakout rookie signal caller is on track to suit up against the Seahawks on a short week. His status will be important to monitor over the next few days.
Clint Capela (Achilles) not listed on Atlanta's Wednesday injury report
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (Achilles) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. Capela is on track to return after Atlanta's center missed one game with left Achilles soreness. In a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Capela to score 35.6 FanDuel points.
Spurs' Josh Richardson (hand) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richardson is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Spurs. Richardson's Wednesday projection...
