Fort Worth, TX

MilitaryTimes

Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6

A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lawmakers Unveil Bipartisan Bill That Aims to Ban TikTok in the U.S.

A new bill from a bipartisan group of lawmakers would ban TikTok in the U.S. The bill comes after years of broad concern across the Trump and Biden administrations about potential Chinese government influence on the company. TikTok has insisted U.S. user data is safely stored outside of China, which...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sam Bankman-Fried Diverted FTX Customer Funds to Donate to Political Campaigns, Authorities Charge

Federal authorities charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with using tens of millions of dollars of misappropriated customer funds to make illegal political donations to both Democratic and Republican candidates. Prosecutors said one of the reasons he made those contributions was to influence the direction of policies and laws affecting the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown

The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says Crypto and High Wages Need to Crash for the Fed to Beat Inflation

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday outlined what needs to happen for the Federal Reserve to finally beat inflation. "Without a well-deserved crash in crypto and a sign of higher unemployment acknowledged by [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell, this CPI reading has to be treated as a one-off number," he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Rise on Cooler Inflation Print, Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was flat after erasing earlier gains. In mainland...
MilitaryTimes

18 Marines become citizens in battleship ceremony in North Carolina

Marines are now citizens of the country they serve following a large naturalization ceremony Friday on a historic battleship moored in North Carolina. The Marines hail from 14 different countries across five continents and are members of 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, according to a news release from the Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, based 2nd Marine Division. The ceremony was one of the largest ever for a Marine infantry battalion, according to the press release.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Aviation International News

Flashback: As distressed Detroit drops its jets, bizav ponders the fallout

With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: (AIN...

