GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023

 5 days ago
DETROIT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.

Barra said she expects 2023 U.S. sales of new cars and light trucks to finish at 15 million units. That would be up from an estimated 13.7 million in 2022 and in line with an expected 14.7 million in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility.

"We are seeing strong demand for our vehicles," Barra said, speaking at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

Barra said GM is planning “to be very conservative on costs” in its 2023 budgeting, in light of uncertainty about economic growth. “No one really knows” how the economy will fare, she said.

As chair of the Business Roundtable, a group of U.S. corporate CEOs, Barra earlier this week signed on to a forecast that the U.S. economy could grow by just 1.2% in 2023.

Comments / 4

Uncle Fester 60
5d ago

Not unless they cut the price by 1/3 & have the ability to find a finance company that has the ability to drop loan rates

Reply
6
Kyle Davis
4d ago

people will be suckered in by the new ev tax credits, however if they really want to take advantage of the ev tax credit they should buy a used one and not a new one, even used hybrids qualify.

Reply
2
