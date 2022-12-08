Read full article on original website
Corn Kid, Jiggle Jiggle, About Damn Time: TikTok reveals most viewed videos of 2022
This year was full of laughs, dancing, and a whole lot of corn, all thanks to TikTok.This week, the video-sharing platform revealed which viral clips topped the list of 2022’s most viewed TikToks in the United States with its “Year on TikTok” roundup. From Corn Kid to Lizzo, here’s a list of all the videos, trends, and music that TikTokers couldn’t get enough of.Based on research conducted from January to October 2022, pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s video of himself constructing a giraffe out of chocolate topped the list of most viewed TikToks of 2022. Since it was posted in...
The Verge
TikTok’s best of 2022 shows its most viral videos are getting smaller
TikTok’s roundup of the biggest moments of 2022 is here — there’s a giant chocolate giraffe, musician Rosalía chewing gum, and a viral remix of Tariq, aka “Corn Kid.” But one thing stands out: the view count on TikTok’s top clips is a lot smaller than in years past.
How much TikTok pays for views, according to creators
TikTok is paying creators out of its own pocket with its Creator Fund and Pulse ads program. Here's how much influencers earn from the features.
Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water at the Avatar 2 Premiere
Heidi Klum made a stylish splash on the Avatar 2: The Wave of Water red carpet. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameron's new sci-fi/action film on Dec. 12, the supermodel wowed in a shimmery silver see-through gown. However, this wasn't any ordinary gown. Her tulle Lever Couture...
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
Business Insider
How to 'unrepost' a video on TikTok so it stops appearing in your followers' feeds
Every TikTok video can be reposted, which lets you share the best videos you've seen with all your followers. Reposting a video puts it into your followers' feeds as if it were your own. But if you ever want to "unrepost" a video, the process is almost the exact same.
Model Madeleine White Combines Her Most Viral Outfits Into One Look for Must-See TikTok
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards Fashion Round-Up Madeleine White is closing out the year on a fashion high. The TikToker recently reflected on her most notable looks from the past year, combining the pieces her most viral videos into a single statement outfit. "So you know how Spotify does Spotify...
thebrag.com
Metallica warn fans about crypto scammers: ‘the ugly side of social media made an appearance’
Metallica are very excited about their new album, but they’re less happy about crypto scammers looking to capitalise on the release. According to the metal legends, scammers have been trying to take advantage of the band’s massive album and tour news by posting fake giveaway offers. “In the...
Heather Gay Shares BTS Details From Below Deck Adventure Trip
Unlike her past RHOSLC cast trips, Heather Gay's latest Bravo getaway was drama-free. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is sharing BTS secrets about her luxe Below Deck Adventure charter,...
All the Details on Babylon's 7,000 "Outrageous" Costumes
To say Babylon is a visual spectacular is an understatement. After all, there are literally thousands of looks featured in the upcoming Paramount flick, with stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt each...
Engadget
Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’
Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
shiftedmag.com
‘Hot or Not’ Composite Images Trend on TikTok
Social media followers are always on fire to try something new for entertainment. Similarly, users are becoming crazy about using a new “Hot or Not” filter. This facial feature is trending on TikTok. If you are a true TikTok user, you know well about it. Besides, the scales...
itechpost.com
[VIRAL FLASHBACK] 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About the Keyboard Cat Meme
Every day, while surfing various social media accounts, we would encounter hundreds of funny pictures, memes, and viral videos. It appears that almost everyone wants to have 15 minutes of viral internet fame. Perhaps you have already encountered "Keyboard Cat." It features a strange-looking fat cat that is dressed in...
