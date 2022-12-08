This year was full of laughs, dancing, and a whole lot of corn, all thanks to TikTok.This week, the video-sharing platform revealed which viral clips topped the list of 2022’s most viewed TikToks in the United States with its “Year on TikTok” roundup. From Corn Kid to Lizzo, here’s a list of all the videos, trends, and music that TikTokers couldn’t get enough of.Based on research conducted from January to October 2022, pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s video of himself constructing a giraffe out of chocolate topped the list of most viewed TikToks of 2022. Since it was posted in...

