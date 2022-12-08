FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — “So what it really comes down to is a lot of the parents, we don't want this given to our kids." The "this" Jonathan Guevara and the other parents are referring to are the books. These books, distributed to every elementary school in the Fresno Unified School District and now made available to every student of any age. Books Guevara says he found set apart in a special section of the Pyle Elementary school library where his kids go to school.

FRESNO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO