Fresno, CA

Newly uncovered time capsule offers Fresno a blast from the past

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno is getting a blast from the past. Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer opened a 30-year-old time capsule during a ceremony at City Hall as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. The city tells us it contained more than 100 items, including historical documents, letters...
Lightning strikes backyard redwood tree in Lindsay

A lightning strike shook a neighborhood Sunday night on the northside of Lindsay. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in the backyard roughly 35 feet away from his 50 year old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion, it was not lightning. It...
FUSD answers concerns about LGBTQ-themed books in libraries

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — “So what it really comes down to is a lot of the parents, we don't want this given to our kids." The "this" Jonathan Guevara and the other parents are referring to are the books. These books, distributed to every elementary school in the Fresno Unified School District and now made available to every student of any age. Books Guevara says he found set apart in a special section of the Pyle Elementary school library where his kids go to school.
Garage fire quickly contained in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A garage fire was quickly contained by fire crews Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno. CAL FIRE Fresno and the Fresno Fire Department were called out to Central and West Avenues around 5:00 a.m. to initial reports of a mobile home on fire. When crews arrived,...
Machine fire causes severe smoke damage at factory in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A machine fire resulted in severe smoke damage at a factory early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a factory near Belgravia and Teilman Avenues around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a fire inside of a metal shop building next to the main building.
Delivery driver fired after caught throwing FedEx customer packages

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — If you are waiting for your package to arrive by mail, you may want to check that they're getting delivered with care this holiday season. A Parlier woman reached out to FOX26 News claiming she is fed up with a FedEx driver who continues to mishandle her packages.
China Peak sold to company with 2 other ski resorts in California

LAKESHORE, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort has a new owner. Mountain High and Dodge Ridge, operated by industry veteran Karl Kapuscinski purchased China Peak in Lakeshore, California. "Virtually all ski resort acquisitions over the past several years had a strong appeal to buyers for clear strategic purposes,"...
Customer upset, fed up with FedEx after recent delivery in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Dinuba resident says they’re upset with FedEx after a recent delivery was caught on camera. According to the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, a package was delivered to their home near Alta and El Monte Avenues by a FedEx delivery driver. These...
Officers unite to help laid off Fresno Police volunteer

Fresno Police Department volunteer Mike Webb has served under six police chief's. The 37 year veteran loves what he does and has no desire to retire. Webb is no ordinary volunteer. He's been walking the halls of Fresno P.D. since 1985. He has special needs and was first hired by...
Body of pregnant woman in her 20s found burning in Fresno alley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence near Cornelia Ave. and Hwy 99 after a body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in an alley. The Fresno Police Department says it's a disturbing crime scene and a police chaplain has been called out to help the people who found the body.
FOX26 transmitter down. Over-the-air viewers may need to rescan

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The KMPH FOX26 transmitter is down and may be down for a while due to it being snowbound. The tower sends the over-the-air signal on 26.1. The good news is that you can still receive the FOX26 signal on 26.4. Some viewers may need to...
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl, Washington State

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to face Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Bowl after winning eight straight games including the Mountain West Championship against their conference rival.
2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Roberto Corchado

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Roberto Corchado. Roberto Corchado is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 28-year-old Corchado is 5' 9" tall, 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Roberto Corchado is hiding, call Crime...
