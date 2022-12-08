Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
300,000 lbs of free food? Where you can go to get help for your family this holiday season
The Sikh Temple Gurudwara Guru Kalghidhar Sahib in Selma is hosting a charity drive-thru food drive event on December 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tanroop Mann from the Sikh Temple said the drive will have 300,000 - 500,000 lbs of food to supply to help those in poverty.
KMPH.com
Newly uncovered time capsule offers Fresno a blast from the past
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno is getting a blast from the past. Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer opened a 30-year-old time capsule during a ceremony at City Hall as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. The city tells us it contained more than 100 items, including historical documents, letters...
KMPH.com
Lightning strikes backyard redwood tree in Lindsay
A lightning strike shook a neighborhood Sunday night on the northside of Lindsay. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in the backyard roughly 35 feet away from his 50 year old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion, it was not lightning. It...
KMPH.com
FUSD answers concerns about LGBTQ-themed books in libraries
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — “So what it really comes down to is a lot of the parents, we don't want this given to our kids." The "this" Jonathan Guevara and the other parents are referring to are the books. These books, distributed to every elementary school in the Fresno Unified School District and now made available to every student of any age. Books Guevara says he found set apart in a special section of the Pyle Elementary school library where his kids go to school.
KMPH.com
New videos surface of FedEx driver tossing more packages, fired after story aired
More videos have surfaced of FedEx customers claiming their packages were mishandled by the same delivery driver, who has now been fired. After FOX26 aired the first story, customers commented on our social posts with videos of what appears to be the same guy, doing the same thing. Ashley Garza,...
KMPH.com
Garage fire quickly contained in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A garage fire was quickly contained by fire crews Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno. CAL FIRE Fresno and the Fresno Fire Department were called out to Central and West Avenues around 5:00 a.m. to initial reports of a mobile home on fire. When crews arrived,...
KMPH.com
Machine fire causes severe smoke damage at factory in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A machine fire resulted in severe smoke damage at a factory early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a factory near Belgravia and Teilman Avenues around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a fire inside of a metal shop building next to the main building.
KMPH.com
Delivery driver fired after caught throwing FedEx customer packages
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — If you are waiting for your package to arrive by mail, you may want to check that they're getting delivered with care this holiday season. A Parlier woman reached out to FOX26 News claiming she is fed up with a FedEx driver who continues to mishandle her packages.
KMPH.com
China Peak sold to company with 2 other ski resorts in California
LAKESHORE, Calif. (FOX26) — China Peak Mountain Resort has a new owner. Mountain High and Dodge Ridge, operated by industry veteran Karl Kapuscinski purchased China Peak in Lakeshore, California. "Virtually all ski resort acquisitions over the past several years had a strong appeal to buyers for clear strategic purposes,"...
KMPH.com
Customer upset, fed up with FedEx after recent delivery in Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Dinuba resident says they’re upset with FedEx after a recent delivery was caught on camera. According to the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, a package was delivered to their home near Alta and El Monte Avenues by a FedEx delivery driver. These...
KMPH.com
Officers unite to help laid off Fresno Police volunteer
Fresno Police Department volunteer Mike Webb has served under six police chief's. The 37 year veteran loves what he does and has no desire to retire. Webb is no ordinary volunteer. He's been walking the halls of Fresno P.D. since 1985. He has special needs and was first hired by...
KMPH.com
Body of pregnant woman in her 20s found burning in Fresno alley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence near Cornelia Ave. and Hwy 99 after a body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in an alley. The Fresno Police Department says it's a disturbing crime scene and a police chaplain has been called out to help the people who found the body.
KMPH.com
$9.1 million from infrastructure bill to beef up traffic safety in the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The San Joaquin Valley is getting $9.1 million in state and federal funding to beef up traffic safety. The California Transportation Commission approved $1 billion dollars in walking and biking projects. Cities in Fresno and Tulare Counties will receive money. The city of Visalia is...
KMPH.com
FOX26 transmitter down. Over-the-air viewers may need to rescan
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The KMPH FOX26 transmitter is down and may be down for a while due to it being snowbound. The tower sends the over-the-air signal on 26.1. The good news is that you can still receive the FOX26 signal on 26.4. Some viewers may need to...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
KMPH.com
Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl, Washington State
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to face Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Bowl after winning eight straight games including the Mountain West Championship against their conference rival.
KMPH.com
2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
KMPH.com
Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro arrested, booked for domestic violence, officials say
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26 News) — Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail early Sunday morning. According to the Mendota Police Department, officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Blanco Street regarding a domestic dispute. When...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Roberto Corchado
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Roberto Corchado. Roberto Corchado is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 28-year-old Corchado is 5' 9" tall, 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Roberto Corchado is hiding, call Crime...
KMPH.com
Reedley High School Junior diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, football team supports battle
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — A Reedley High School Football player has been recently diagnosed with stage four Testicular Cancer, now his football team is going out of its way to help the family. Malachi Rios, a 16-year-old Junior was diagnosed last Thursday with stage four testicular cancer that has...
Comments / 0