WayV reschedule 'Phantom' release to Dec. 28

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- WayV has rescheduled the release of its EP Phantom .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBpi4_0jc7a9MC00
WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, announced the new release date for the EP "Phantom." Photo by WayV_official/Twitter

The Chinese boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, announced Thursday that it will release the EP on Dec. 28.

Phantom was originally scheduled for release Friday but was delayed due to the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin .

"Once again, we would like to ask for your kind understanding and especially from the fans who have been waiting for WayV's 4th Mini Album 'Phantom.' Please give your full support for the album that will be released on December 28th," the group tweeted.

[Announcement]

This is an announcement to inform the release date of WayV's 4th Mini Album 'Phantom'.

Hello, this is LABEL V.

The release of WayV's 4th Mini Album 'Phantom' which was tentatively postponed is (now) confirmed to be released on December 28th KST.— WayV (@WayV_official) December 8, 2022

WayV announced Phantom on Nov. 22. The group shared new teaser photos featuring Yangyang the next week.

Teaser Image 1 #YANGYANG

⁰WayV The 4th Mini Album 〖Phantom〗 ➫ 2022.12.09 (CST/KST) #WayV #Phantom #WayV_Phantom #WeiShenV #威神V

Pre-order https://t.co/C46E4clUIE pic.twitter.com/d5AdGBhati — WayV (@WayV_official) November 29, 2022

Phantom will mark WayV's first EP since Kick Back , released in March 2021.

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT127 and NCT Dream.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

