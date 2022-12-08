Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
Events in and around the valley this weekend
REGIONAL – There are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit the weekend of December 10 in and around the valley. From Kittitas County all the way down to the blues, there are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit or spend time with loved ones this weekend. Here are some of the events. If you...
Goldendale Washington Reindeer Joyfully Tries To Fly in Viral Video
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok. If you need your day made, there's a viral Tik Tok video that's gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, she's almost ready to fly!. Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?. Holly is...
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley They Would Go Here
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley... The White Lotus Season 2 finale is upon us this weekend and we cannot wait to see who ends up dead at the end of the episode 7. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT WHO ENDS UP DEAD IN THE WHITE LOTUS...
Drink’n Games in Yakima Closes its Doors for Good
It's with a heavy heart that we lose another business in town and this one hits pretty close to home for several reasons. The popular arcade bar on Yakima ave, Drink'n Games is locking up for the last time. Opening in 2019 as a venue to provide food and drinks...
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima
The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
Frigid All Week. Is Snow Forecast When Temps Rise in Yakima?
The two to four inches forecast for Yakima on Friday and Saturday turned out to be six to eight inches and more in some parts of the valley. Though some of the snow has been melted with above-freezing daytime temperatures, there's a change coming this week. Bundle up. Yakima Forecast...
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday
Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
Chronicle
Oak Creek Elk Feeding to Begin Dec. 15
Elk feeding is scheduled to begin at the Oak Creek site near Naches on Dec. 15, according to the wildlife area's manager, Greg Mackey. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife feeds elk during the winter to keep animals away from crops during cold weather, when food is scarce. Mackey said they've already begun feeding some of the Yakima Herd elk at the Cowiche site, which is not open to the public.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima gets 5-6 inches of new snow, with more wintery weather in the forecast
A snowy start to the weekend left a fresh slate for snow angels and sleds in the Yakima Valley on Saturday, with a winter storm warning affecting roads and travel conditions in the area. The heaviest amounts of snow had fallen as of Saturday morning, but a winter storm warning...
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
It’s Time to Help Your Neighbors Stay Warm This Winter
Pacific Power is once again helping the people stay warm in Yakima by helping them pay for their utility bills through their Project Help 2-for-1 program. For every $1 donated to Project Help Pacific Power will match it with $2. Project Help 2-for-1 is administered by The Salvation Army in the Walla Walla, Yakima and Grandview areas, and Northwest Community Action Center in the Toppenish and Sunnyside areas. A press release says they verify eligibility and allocate funds to those in need.
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – When and where the snow, rain and wintery mix will fall this weekend
-Friday night- -Winter Weather Warning for Kittitas County with 4 to 6 inches of new snow into tomorrow morning with a chance of additional ice. -Winter Weather Advisory for Yakima County with 2 to 4 inches of new snow into Saturday AM. -The Mid-Columbia could see early snow, changing to...
Fires at Naches Landfill Result in Permit Suspension
A landfill in Naches has had it's permit suspended until problem fires on the property can be stopped. Officials at the The Yakima Health District have suspended the permit held by the Caton Landfill at 1500 Naches Wenas Road in Naches. Health district officials say they've been working with the...
