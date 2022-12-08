ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?

The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
UNION GAP, WA
News Talk KIT

Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima

The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday

Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
UNION GAP, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Oak Creek Elk Feeding to Begin Dec. 15

Elk feeding is scheduled to begin at the Oak Creek site near Naches on Dec. 15, according to the wildlife area's manager, Greg Mackey. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife feeds elk during the winter to keep animals away from crops during cold weather, when food is scarce. Mackey said they've already begun feeding some of the Yakima Herd elk at the Cowiche site, which is not open to the public.
NACHES, WA
News Talk KIT

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah

Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

It’s Time to Help Your Neighbors Stay Warm This Winter

Pacific Power is once again helping the people stay warm in Yakima by helping them pay for their utility bills through their Project Help 2-for-1 program. For every $1 donated to Project Help Pacific Power will match it with $2. Project Help 2-for-1 is administered by The Salvation Army in the Walla Walla, Yakima and Grandview areas, and Northwest Community Action Center in the Toppenish and Sunnyside areas. A press release says they verify eligibility and allocate funds to those in need.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)

Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Fires at Naches Landfill Result in Permit Suspension

A landfill in Naches has had it's permit suspended until problem fires on the property can be stopped. Officials at the The Yakima Health District have suspended the permit held by the Caton Landfill at 1500 Naches Wenas Road in Naches. Health district officials say they've been working with the...
NACHES, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy