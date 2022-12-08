Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man caught on video stabbing victim on Florida Keys beach
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oklahoma man was behind bars in the Florida Keys after deputies say he stabbed another man on a beach near Key West Monday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to Boca Chica Beach just after 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police: Tinder date-turned-carjacking ultimately led to shooting wounding MDPD officer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday in St. Lucie County after authorities say she set up a man to be carjacked on a Tinder date in Miami Gardens in late November. The victim’s stolen car was later at the nexus of a shooting that injured...
Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade
AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
Man dies while in police custody after allegedly causing ruckus inside Miami-Dade auto parts store
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade County after a man in police custody stopped breathing. It happened at an Autozone store inside a strip mall on Southwest 56th Street and 93rd Avenue. According to police, they received a call shortly after 6 p.m....
Miccosukee tribe asks for help with finding Miami-Dade teenage boy
MIAMI – The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida was asking the public for help on Monday with finding a teenager who vanished from Miami-Dade County and the reservation. Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez, 16, who is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, was last seen on Friday at his home in western Miami-Dade, according to the Miccosukee Police Department.
Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
Miami-Dade judge denies defense’s request to grant actor Pablo Lyle new trial
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez on Monday denied the defense team’s request to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of manslaughter. “After carefully reviewing all of the issues raised, taken individually or cumulatively, the court does not believe that...
Insects on donuts, hash browns lead to Dunkin’ being ordered shut
Below is a list of some places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida. Some were ordered shut and others were warned with a “follow-up inspection required,” based on their violations. All the places ordered shut were allowed...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing...
This Week in South Florida: Jason Pizzo
How to reverse the crushing costs of insuring homes and property is especially relevant in the months after Hurricane Ian showed what’s at stake. Two big property insurance bills were made public Friday night, not leaving much time for the public and media to study them. But we can...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: Dec. 11, 2022
On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Democratic State Sen. Jason Pizzo, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst, Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert and attorneys Fred Karlinsky and Anthony Lopez. The full episode can be seen at the top of this...
This Week in South Florida: Oliver Gilbert, III.
Miami-Dade’s county commission has had some bitter battles lately, notably the fight over expanding the urban development boundary, but choosing a new leader was a piece of cake. Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III. represents District 1, much of northwest Miami-Dade. The former mayor of Miami Gardens and commission chair...
New faces, leadership sworn in on Miami-Dade commission
MIAMI – There’s been a major change in leadership on the Miami-Dade County Commission. In front of a packed house Monday, a number of new faces took over during a swearing-in ceremony, as new members took their seats, joining the 13-member commission. One by one, each newly-elected and...
Study underway into new head, neck cancer drug
MIAMI – South Florida researchers are studying an investigational drug as a first-line therapy against head and neck cancers. Dr. Elizabeth Franzmann with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is leading the arm of the trial at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The focus is on a drug...
Property insurance, property tax relief focus of Florida special session
MIAMI – Florida’s special session begins Monday and lawmakers are focused on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of the hurricane season. As of Sunday, there are still no specific bills for the session, but the priorities are clear -- how to stop runaway costs of insuring yours and every property in this state.
Florida Lottery announces winner of $1 million scratch-off prize
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed her prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
$15 million winning Lottery scratch-off ticket purchased at Publix
A 42-year-old Florida man won $15 million playing the 300X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. Lottery officials said Ryan Doddridge, 42, of New Port Richey, trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, purchased the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Palm Harbor. The trust...
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and...
