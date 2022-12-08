ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Park, FL

CBS Miami

SW Dade man acting erratically died in police custody

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation after a man died while in police custody. It happened Monday night at SW 56th Street and 94th Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, the man was inside a store when he became violent. When officers arrived, they took him into custody and that's when he became unresponsive. "The guy was walking around, he went in AutoZone taking drugs, he had a tantrum and he threw everything inside the store on the floor. And then he passed out," said Logan Rios who saw what happened. The 42-year-old man was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said there is no evidence of any use of force.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 suspects sought in Miami-Dade County double shooting

MIAMI -- Police were searching for for two men who opened fire Monday morning on a vehicle with four women inside, leaving two of them hurt, authorities said.The two unidentified victims were rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said.The two other women who were inside the vehicle were not hurt, officials said.Police were called around 11:45 a.m. to the area of 14044 NE 2nd Ave. for a report of gunfire. Witnesses told police that the four women were in the car when they were approached by two men on foot who began firing. The suspects ran from the scene before investigators arrived.It was not clear if the suspects knew the victims or what led to the gunfire. 
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in fatal Fort Lauderdale bus stop shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue. Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun. He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun. Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed. Another man was also hurt. He survived. Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Death investigation conducted in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man who was taken into custody died in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening. It happened at the shopping center in the 9300 block of SW 56 Street. Here is what police said happened:"According to investigators, MDPD Kendall District officers responded to a disturbance where a male was being violent and throwing items inside a business. Upon arrival the subject was placed into custody and became unresponsive. Officers immediately began resuscitative efforts on the subject. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Baptist Hospital of Miami where he was pronounced deceased."The incident remains under investigation.No other details had been released by police. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend’s New Beau in Coral Springs

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend’s new beau in Coral Springs has been charged with attempted murder, court records show. Kayson Lalla, 21, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the victim on Dec. 9 in the parking lot of Lalla’s ex-girlfriend’s residence, according to an arrest warrant filed in the case.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

