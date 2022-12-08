Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityNikki LFort Lauderdale, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
SW Dade man acting erratically died in police custody
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation after a man died while in police custody. It happened Monday night at SW 56th Street and 94th Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, the man was inside a store when he became violent. When officers arrived, they took him into custody and that's when he became unresponsive. "The guy was walking around, he went in AutoZone taking drugs, he had a tantrum and he threw everything inside the store on the floor. And then he passed out," said Logan Rios who saw what happened. The 42-year-old man was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said there is no evidence of any use of force.
Click10.com
Police: Tinder date-turned-carjacking ultimately led to shooting wounding MDPD officer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday in St. Lucie County after authorities say she set up a man to be carjacked on a Tinder date in Miami Gardens in late November. The victim’s stolen car was later at the nexus of a shooting that injured...
Click10.com
BSO announces DNA match in Pompano Beach woman’s 1994 murder; suspect deceased
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and members of BSO’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and crime lab announced an update in a 1994 cold case homicide Tuesday morning. The news conference began at 11 a.m. The case involves the killing of 89-year-old Lillian DeCloe in...
Click10.com
Crime spree suspect, 15, pleads not guilty to adult charges in Broward court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent pleaded not guilty on his behalf in Broward County court Tuesday, a little less than a month after prosecutors moved to charge the teenager as an adult in an August crime spree that ended in a fatal crash. Bessent...
Click10.com
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
ARREST MADE IN WEST BOCA RATON SHOOTING THAT LEFT MAN DOWN ON GLADES ROAD
CONSTRUCTION WORKER IN BOCA WEST ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS VENDOR OVER $2 DEBT. BOCA WEST HIGH-TECH SECURITY HELPS NAB SUSPECT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The shooting that left Hollywood resident Vladimir Oviedo incapacitated on Glades Road on December 2nd just led to the […]
Shooting victim reunites with saving officer on 37th birthday
It's the first time in five months that Vernice Patterson and Officer Casey Stripling are seeing each other. They met during a life and death situation for Patterson on the 4th of July.
2 suspects sought in Miami-Dade County double shooting
MIAMI -- Police were searching for for two men who opened fire Monday morning on a vehicle with four women inside, leaving two of them hurt, authorities said.The two unidentified victims were rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said.The two other women who were inside the vehicle were not hurt, officials said.Police were called around 11:45 a.m. to the area of 14044 NE 2nd Ave. for a report of gunfire. Witnesses told police that the four women were in the car when they were approached by two men on foot who began firing. The suspects ran from the scene before investigators arrived.It was not clear if the suspects knew the victims or what led to the gunfire.
Click10.com
Detectives search for men after shooting injures 2 women in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two men who were in a car when they ambushed and shot at four women in another car — injuring two of them — on Monday, in northeast Miami-Dade County. Police officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department found the...
Arrest made in fatal Fort Lauderdale bus stop shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue. Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun. He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun. Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed. Another man was also hurt. He survived. Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police officer found not guilty of battery to ask for reinstatement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a jury found him not guilty of battery, Officer Steven Pohorence will be asking the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to reinstate him, his defense attorneys said. Pohorence will also fight for pay after prosecutors charged him with battery for pushing a woman who was...
Death investigation conducted in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man who was taken into custody died in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening. It happened at the shopping center in the 9300 block of SW 56 Street. Here is what police said happened:"According to investigators, MDPD Kendall District officers responded to a disturbance where a male was being violent and throwing items inside a business. Upon arrival the subject was placed into custody and became unresponsive. Officers immediately began resuscitative efforts on the subject. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Baptist Hospital of Miami where he was pronounced deceased."The incident remains under investigation.No other details had been released by police.
Click10.com
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
Click10.com
Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.
Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend’s New Beau in Coral Springs
A man who shot his ex-girlfriend’s new beau in Coral Springs has been charged with attempted murder, court records show. Kayson Lalla, 21, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the victim on Dec. 9 in the parking lot of Lalla’s ex-girlfriend’s residence, according to an arrest warrant filed in the case.
foxsports640.com
Body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach; death may have been self-inflicted
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– Authorities investigating a body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach are reporting that the victim may have committed suicide. Investigators were called to the 400 block of Fort…
Pedestrian killed in crash in Boynton Beach
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a vehicle early Monday night, Boynton Beach police said.
Click10.com
Police: Woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ attacks civilians, officers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman who claimed to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach after hitting and threatening random passerby while slamming tables and throwing items, authorities said. According to her arrest report, the first officer at the scene...
Click10.com
Man shot in hand in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood during attempted armed robbery
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday in Brickell. The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the hand. Police...
cw34.com
20-year-old man killed after being flung from motorcycle in crash
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 20-year-old man was killed after he was flung from his motorcycle after a crash in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon regarding a crash on NW Seventh Court in Pompano Beach. According to...
Comments / 0