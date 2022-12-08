Read full article on original website
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
Police seek information in two unrelated grand larcenies at Riverhead home improvement stores
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four men wanted in connection with grand larcenies this summer in two unrelated incidents at Riverhead home improvement stores. On July 30, two men stole electrical wire values at approximately $2,775 from...
Man, 20, struck by hit-and-run driver after fender-bender on Cross Island Parkway
A 20-year-old man who stepped outside his car following a fender-bender on Queens’ Cross Island Parkway was then struck by a hit-and-run driver in a chain-reaction crash and seriously injured, police said Tuesday.
3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island. The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
Hampton Bays Man Convicted Of Killing Romantic Rival On His Birthday Out Of Jealousy, DA Says
A Long Island man has been convicted of killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Suffolk County resident Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, was convicted of the murder of Marco Grisales of East Hampton on Nov. 11, 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced the conviction on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home
School Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Moriches, Injuries Reported
Multiple people were hospitalized after a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into several vehicles on Long Island. A man was driving a mini-school bus carrying four children north on Moriches-Middle Island Road when he suffered a medical emergency at about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
LI woman, 22, seriously injured in out-of-control Corvette crash
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Corvette crash on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
Suffolk DA announces arrest of 18 suspects following 10-month gang investigation
Police: Man on skateboard slashed tires of 7 vehicles in Ronkonkoma parking lot
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Flanders man arrested, accused of having fentanyl in car
Drug enforcement agents say they found these packages in Dennis Carrol's car when they stopped him in Queens last month.
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
Selden Man Found Guilty Of Trafficking Fentanyl That Caused 2018 Christmas Day Overdose Death
A 41-year-old man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 36-year-old man on Long Island on Christmas Day in 2018. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marlon Thompson, of Selden, was found guilty of all four counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine base, the distribution of fentanyl that caused the death of Fredrick Koenig, and illegal possession of firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Nassau DA: Elmont Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Hempstead Shooting
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced an Elmont Man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a September 2019 shooting in Hempstead. Floyd McNeil, 26, was convicted after a jury trial in June 2022 before Judge Howard Sturim of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Criminal Use of a Firearm (a B violent felony); and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a C violent felony). The defendant was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison and five years’ post release supervision.
18 Alleged Suffolk County Gang Members Charged After Investigation Into Murder, Robberies
Eighteen people are facing charges in a 148-count indictment following a long-term investigation into gang-related robberies, thefts, and a murder committed on Long Island. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the indictment of alleged members of the "No Fake Love" gang, also known as "NFL," on Monday, Dec. 12.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers r…
Man Nabbed With Drugs Stealing Car In Westbury, Police Say
A man was arrested on Long Island for possession of drugs and criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly stealing a car and then being caught with drugs. The incident took. place in Westbury around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to a call...
No weekends, not enough evenings—the long, frustrating process of visiting loved ones in Nassau’s jail
Visitors wait to enter Nassau County Correctional Center. There are only enough after-work visiting appointments for a third of the people held in the Nassau County Correctional Center. [ more › ]
Police: 22-year-old woman seriously injured in North Bellport crash
The incident happened on the Sunrise Highway westbound near Station Road Sunday night.
Cops: Riverhead man involved in crash Friday night drove drunk with 7-month-old passenger
A Riverhead man was charged with felony DWI after a crash on Main Road in Riverhead Friday evening, with a 7-month-old child in his vehicle, according to Riverhead Town Police. Police said Philip Majeski, 40, was charged under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a...
