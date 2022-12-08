A 41-year-old man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 36-year-old man on Long Island on Christmas Day in 2018. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marlon Thompson, of Selden, was found guilty of all four counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine base, the distribution of fentanyl that caused the death of Fredrick Koenig, and illegal possession of firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

SELDEN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO