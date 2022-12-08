ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Daily Voice

Hampton Bays Man Convicted Of Killing Romantic Rival On His Birthday Out Of Jealousy, DA Says

A Long Island man has been convicted of killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Suffolk County resident Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, was convicted of the murder of Marco Grisales of East Hampton on Nov. 11, 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced the conviction on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
WADING RIVER, NY
Daily Voice

Selden Man Found Guilty Of Trafficking Fentanyl That Caused 2018 Christmas Day Overdose Death

A 41-year-old man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 36-year-old man on Long Island on Christmas Day in 2018. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marlon Thompson, of Selden, was found guilty of all four counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine base, the distribution of fentanyl that caused the death of Fredrick Koenig, and illegal possession of firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
SELDEN, NY
longisland.com

Nassau DA: Elmont Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Hempstead Shooting

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced an Elmont Man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a September 2019 shooting in Hempstead. Floyd McNeil, 26, was convicted after a jury trial in June 2022 before Judge Howard Sturim of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Criminal Use of a Firearm (a B violent felony); and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a C violent felony). The defendant was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison and five years’ post release supervision.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Drugs Stealing Car In Westbury, Police Say

A man was arrested on Long Island for possession of drugs and criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly stealing a car and then being caught with drugs. The incident took. place in Westbury around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to a call...
WESTBURY, NY

