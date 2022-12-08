Governor Hochul Proclaims December as Stop-DWI Month and Announces Statewide Measures to Stop Impaired Driving

Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces 11 Nominations for State and National Registers of Historic Places
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 11 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The nominations include a twentieth-century piano player factory in Syracuse, a rare nineteenth-century stone general store in Millville, a historic cemetery in the Town of East Hampton and a historic district in Lansingburgh.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Additional $63 Million to Boost Home Energy Assistance Payments
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State has received an additional $63 million in federal funding that will be used to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive. With the additional funding, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of higher energy costs. New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter, up from $387 million last year.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Protects Queens Tenants from Illegal Lockouts
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced action to stop Queens property manager BlueSky Management NY LLC (BlueSky) from threatening to lock tenants out of their homes in violation of New York’s housing laws. In June 2022, BlueSky purchased two adjoining buildings in Ridgewood, Queens, one of which was definitively rent stabilized, and immediately sent lease termination notices to tenants. They followed the notices with letters, emails, and text messages illegally threatening to lock the remaining tenants out of their apartments. As a result of the settlement announced today, all tenants who received these threats will receive $1,000 in restitution, and additional apartments will be returned to rent stabilization.
longisland.com
New York Residents Spend the Second-Most on Lottery Tickets Nationwide, Report Says
After a year of high inflation, many Americans dream about winning the lottery. With record-high jackpots in 2022, a new study found that residents in New York spend the 2nd-most on lottery tickets nationwide. The team at LendingTree analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Secures $1.5 Million for Consumers Deceived by Energy Service Company
New York Attorney General Letitia James today secured $1.5 million from an energy service company, Major Energy, that deceived and misled thousands of New Yorkers across the state. In January 2022, Attorney General James sued Major Energy for its dishonest business practices that led to New York consumers paying millions more for their gas and electric services than they would have paid to their utilities. This agreement resolves Attorney General James’ lawsuit and will require Major Energy to stop its deceptive practices and provide restitution to impacted New York consumers.
Comments / 0