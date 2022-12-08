Governor Hochul Proclaims December as Stop-DWI Month and Announces Statewide Measures to Stop Impaired Driving

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced action to stop Queens property manager BlueSky Management NY LLC (BlueSky) from threatening to lock tenants out of their homes in violation of New York’s housing laws. In June 2022, BlueSky purchased two adjoining buildings in Ridgewood, Queens, one of which was definitively rent stabilized, and immediately sent lease termination notices to tenants. They followed the notices with letters, emails, and text messages illegally threatening to lock the remaining tenants out of their apartments. As a result of the settlement announced today, all tenants who received these threats will receive $1,000 in restitution, and additional apartments will be returned to rent stabilization.

