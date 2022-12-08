ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Former Mexia, UMHB player Braxton Harris lands head job at Houston Christian

Braxton Harris has made a steady rise up the coaching ladder, now landing as the new head football coach at Houston Christian University. Harris is a former Super Centex star from Mexia, where he played for his father Craig. Braxton went on to play quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor after high school, and that’s also where he began his coaching career in 2006. He also had stops at Waco High, Texas Lutheran, Howard Payne and Campbell University.
