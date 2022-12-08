Braxton Harris has made a steady rise up the coaching ladder, now landing as the new head football coach at Houston Christian University. Harris is a former Super Centex star from Mexia, where he played for his father Craig. Braxton went on to play quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor after high school, and that’s also where he began his coaching career in 2006. He also had stops at Waco High, Texas Lutheran, Howard Payne and Campbell University.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO