Chief Financial Officer of Global Public Relations Firm Sentenced to Prison for Fraud, Falsification of Corporate Records

Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud, Wife Julie Receives Lesser Sentence
Months after they were found guilty of tax fraud, Todd and Julie Chrisley have received their sentences. On Monday, Todd was given 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed a seven-year sentence by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. They will also be required to serve 16 months of probation.
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
North Carolina father and son sent to prison for embezzling $1.7 million COVID relief
A North Carolina man and his son were sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds through various PPP loan applications.
Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison, ordered to pay $11 million
Suspended attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced on Monday to 14 years in federal prison for defrauding his clients out of millions of dollars and for obstructing the IRS, the office of the U.S. attorney for Los Angeles said. Avenatti, who pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a count of obstruction this summer,…
Philadelphia Jeweler Convicted for $750,000 For Trafficking Counterfeit Goods And Financial Fraud Offenses
A well-known Philadelphia jeweler who has iced out big names like Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill is facing prison time for selling fake Rolex watches. Dimitre Hadjiev, 41, has been convicted of trafficking counterfeit goods and financial fraud offenses related to selling counterfeit luxury wristwatches, WatchPro reports. The charges come after Hadjiev’s property was raided in 2019, and the IRS and FBI investigated his business practices.
Loss Prevention Looters: Former Amazon Workers Guilty in $10M Conspiracy
A pair of former Amazon employees pleaded guilty in a U.S District Court in Georgia on Wednesday to defrauding the company of nearly $10 million. Kayricka Wortham and Demetrius Hines both worked in managerial and loss prevention roles for the Seattle-based retail giant. According to prosecutors, they used their positions to create fictitious invoices for false vendors that resulted in the duo and their co-conspirators receiving approximately $9.4 million in fraudulent claims routed into bank accounts set up by the accused, prosecutors charged. Prosecutors alleged this enterprise went on from August of 2020 to March of 2022. “The defendants abused their trusted positions...
Woman sentenced to 5 years in theft of $1.3M from state assistance program
A former state employee has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to orchestrating an elaborate scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from a state tuition assistance program for students with disabilities, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
NBC Los Angeles
Gas Hauler Sentenced for Safety Violations, Tax and COVID Loan Fraud After Employees Killed in Explosions
The owner of several trucking companies accused of violating federal safety laws was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison following a lengthy investigation that began after the 2014 death of an employee in a welding explosion. Carl Bradley Johansson, who was living in Newport Beach, was also ordered...
DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network
Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
The Department of Justice has charged 10 individuals for defrauding healthcare providers, insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.
Connecticut Public
Jury to begin deliberations in West Haven fraud case Friday
Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday as part of a high-profile criminal trial that included allegations about kickbacks, bogus invoices, shell companies and a massive level of fraud within the West Haven city government. The jury will decide whether John Trasacco, a Branford businessman and...
Aviation International News
FAA Document Fraud Case Ends with Prison Time
A man with a history of criminal behavior and who pleaded guilty in July to making numerous false statements on documents to the FAA, including a failed attempt to fraudulently register a stolen business jet, has been sentenced to 37 months of incarceration. Cole Allan Peacock, 30, also must serve three years of supervised release.
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for tax evasion, fraud
Michael Avenatti, the celebrity attorney known for his work on a number of high-profile cases, was sentenced on Monday to 14 years in prison for tax evasion and stealing from clients, the Los Angeles Times reported. The sentencing of Avenatti, 51, ends a series of federal prosecutions against the disgraced lawyer, who became a household name for representing former adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. During the sentencing in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Avenatti had done "many noble and good things in his life," but had "also done great evil," the Times reported. In addition to the...
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Organization Found Guilty Of All Charges In Tax Fraud Case
A criminal court jury in New York on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of all charges in a sweeping, 15-year tax fraud scheme that prosecutors said was orchestrated by top executives at the company. Jurors deliberated for just over a day before returning the guilty verdicts.
Ex-U.S. Rep. David Rivera arrested. Charges tied to $50 million Venezuela consulting deal
Former Miami Congressman David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges, including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela, stemming from his $50 million consulting contract with the country’s oil company that supposedly aimed to improve its tarnished image in the United States.
Daily Beast
Michael Avenatti Gets 14 Years in Prison for Stealing Millions From Clients
Michael Avenatti, the larger-than-life attorney who fell from grace nearly as quickly as he rose to national prominence for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her suit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Monday to 14 years in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars from his clients.
CNBC
Federal prosecutors ask judge to postpone SEC case in alleged New Jersey deli stock fraud
New Jersey federal prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the Security and Exchange Commission's civil case against the suspects behind the $100 million New Jersey deli. There is substantial overlap with the SEC's case and the ongoing criminal matter, prosecutors argued. The move comes ahead of a Dec. 14 procedural...
decrypt.co
US Court Unseals Indictment of OneCoin Cryptoqueen's 'Crisis Manager'
The Luxembourg national linked to the OneCoin scheme is to be extradited to the U.S. on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Another player in the notorious OneCoin scheme will face charges of wire fraud and money laundering upon extradition to the U.S., according to a newly unsealed indictment.
Case against former IES CEO, president, financial director pushed back again
The trial date for the former CEO, president, and financial director for IES or International Education Services has been pushed back again, after attorneys representing the men said they need more time to prepare for the case, federal court documents reflect. Ruben Gallegos Sr., his son, Ruben Gallegos Jr., along...
