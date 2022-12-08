Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Grand Rapids Fighter Jamahal Hill Set To Fight For UFC Championship
Following a lackluster main event in UFC 282 that was set to award the Light Heavyweight Championship to a new champion, a Michigan fighter now finds himself in the title scene. Who won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 282?. A title match between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
Vehicle Crash in Colon Mi Leads To Man Taking His Clothes Off
Most people who get into an auto accident usually are concerned if anyone is injured then the condition of the vehicle, a Michigan man just took his clothes off. Like a lot of people, I have had a few auto accidents in my day but knock on wood because it has been many years since then. Regardless of when or if you have been involved in an automobile accident, no one likes them, and they can kill you.
Still No Trace of Missing Wyoming Man Raymond Tarasiewicz
We reported on the missing Wyoming man, Raymond Taraziewicz a bit ago, but sadly, there is still no trace of him and his family is desperate to find him. Fox 17 reported that yesterday, Sunday, family, friends, and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz. It's been...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids
Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
Grand Rapids Area To Dodge Freezing Rain Event Wednesday Night
A winter storm heading eastward after menacing the Plains states will have only a wet impact on Grand Rapids. A Big Winter Storm Which Dumped Two Feet Of Snow Out West Will Whimper Out. The Pacific storm making its way across the country will get hit by some southern warm...
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust
A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in December
December has a lot of great concerts coming to the West Michigan area. Some have holiday themes, others are just great artists and music here to entertain. Thursday, December 8, 2022 - 8 pm - FireKeepers Casino and Resort, Battle Creek, MI. One of the largest Cirque companies in the...
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
See Videos of Some Spectacular Grand Rapids Area Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when we load up the family car and head out to see some of the fantastic Christmas displays that people have put together in their front yards. It's amazing how big some of these displays can be. Many of them feature some great computer technology -- synching the displays to Christmas songs for a fantastic sound and light display.
Jamestown’s Patmos Library Closed Early Monday Over Safety Concerns
A West Michigan library that's been making national headlines after getting defunded by voters over LGBTQ books had to shut down early Monday. According to a post on the Jamestown library's Facebook page,. Due to staff safety concerns, the Library will be closing early today, Monday December 12 at 5pm.
Will Grand Grand Rapids UICA Still Exist in Our Art Scene?
It was an email statement that was issued late yesterday afternoon that caught my eye. I came to me and said, An Update About the Future of the UICA. I opened it with great anticipation. The UICA had been in a real struggle since the pandemic, and I was hoping...
Visit Santa In West Michigan With Your Dogs or Cats 2022
Christmas is for kitties, and puppies too. And this holiday season you've got lots of opportunities to take your fluffy furever friends to visit Santa Claus in metro Grand Rapids. Where can I take my pets to get Christmas pics in Grand Rapids?. Many locations in West Michigan will have...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0