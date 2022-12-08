ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Vehicle Crash in Colon Mi Leads To Man Taking His Clothes Off

Most people who get into an auto accident usually are concerned if anyone is injured then the condition of the vehicle, a Michigan man just took his clothes off. Like a lot of people, I have had a few auto accidents in my day but knock on wood because it has been many years since then. Regardless of when or if you have been involved in an automobile accident, no one likes them, and they can kill you.
COLON, MI
My Magic GR

When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?

A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids

Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust

A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
THREE RIVERS, MI
My Magic GR

See Videos of Some Spectacular Grand Rapids Area Christmas Displays

It's the time of year when we load up the family car and head out to see some of the fantastic Christmas displays that people have put together in their front yards. It's amazing how big some of these displays can be. Many of them feature some great computer technology -- synching the displays to Christmas songs for a fantastic sound and light display.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy