Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year. Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell...
Linda Sue Garner (April 6, 1951 – December 9, 2022)
Linda Sue Garner, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her very large family. She courageously fought lung cancer for four years. Linda was born in Ontario, Oregon on April 6th, 1951, to Wilson and Delta Keck. She spent her childhood in Payette, Idaho and Brigham City, Utah. She was the fourth of five children. Her siblings include Larry (Rae) Keck, Cheryl Tarbet, Sarah (Gordon) Snow and Carla (Alden) Caldwell.
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. She was born October 8, 1934, to Andrew and Alnora Bertoncelj in Afton, Wyoming. Eileen graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1952. After high school, she...
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for December 5 – December 9, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from December 5-December 9, 2022. Julio Cesar Hernandez Moreno, 19, to Ariana Guadalupe Castro Flores, 20, both of Rock Springs. Mathew Joseph Taylor, 39 to Rebecca Lynn (McCloskey) Stallman, 36, both of Rock Springs.
David “Davey” Lee Dunn (April 14, 1953 – December 9, 2022)
David “Davey” Lee Dunn, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming,. He was born on April 14, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ernest Henry Dunn and Ann Marie Krek.
Western Board Welcomes New Members
ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees welcomed three new members at their Thursday meeting: Stephen Allen, Jenissa Meredith, and Neil Kourbelas. The new board members were seated shortly after the start of the meeting, with election of new officers following soon thereafter. Dr. Veronica...
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — More snow is on the way. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for Sweetwater County has been issued by the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The winter weather advisory started at noon today and will run until 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. According...
RSHS Boys Swimming Results from Laramie Pentathlon
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Tiger swim team kicked off their season this past weekend at the Laramie Relays and Pentathlon. RSHS participated in two relays and came in third overall. In the 200-free relay, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, Wesley Muir, and John Spicer had a time of 1:37.48. The 500-free relay team, Wesley Muir, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, and John Spicer, which consists of 50, 100, 150, and 200 free legs took third with a time of 4:46.90.
