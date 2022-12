A Thursday pretrial hearing determined that the trial for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020 will begin on Aug. 8. The murder trial of Henry Dinkins, 50, will take place in Linn County. His next status hearing is scheduled for July 18 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to online court records.

