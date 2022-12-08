Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).

5 DAYS AGO