Best Chromebook deals of December 2022: get a new laptop for as low as $90!
If you need a simple and affordable laptop, a Chromebook is always a solid choice. This guide has all of the best Chromebook deals of the month.
makeuseof.com
Does the Hyper-V Virtual Machine Show a Black Screen on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can easily configure and create new virtual machines in Hyper-V on compatible systems. However, at times, when you try to connect and start a newly created virtual machine, all you get is a black screen.
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
Apple Launches a Big Update That Makes Your iPhone Backups More Secure. Here's How to Turn It on
Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is an end-to-end encryption setting that offers Apple's highest level of cloud data security. If you opt-in, Apple Photos, Notes, and iCloud backups will only be accessible to you. Once you set up Advanced Data Protection, you're responsible for recovering your data in the event...
I’d buy the iPhone 14 Pro again just for the spectacular battery life
I was lucky enough to buy the iPhone 14 Pro I wanted during the initial preorders phase. While I did say that I could have easily gone for the iPhone 14 instead of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro, I would repurchase the latter if I had to choose again. The reason is quite simple; the iPhone 14 Pro has spectacular battery life that you can’t ignore. And no, the base iPhone 14 model can’t get anywhere close to the same spectacular battery performance.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Gift Guide: CarPlay and must-have iPhone accessories for the road
From adding CarPlay to your vehicle to MagSafe iPhone mounts and the best charging cables for car rides, we’ve got must-have recommendations that make great gifts — even if you’re shopping for yourself. Apple CarPlay. CarPlay has been a specialty of mine since Apple’s car-friendly feature launched...
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Engadget
Google's Nest WiFi Pro routers are up to 17 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The new mesh...
Ars Technica
“Memory Saver” might cure Chrome’s insatiable appetite for RAM
Forget AAA ray-traced video games or mining cryptocurrency—sometimes it feels like just running Chrome is one of the hardest tasks you can throw at a PC. Google is apparently aware of Chrome's reputation for being a bit of a resource hog, and on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, it's introducing two new features—Memory Saver and Energy Saver—which hope to keep your browser running a bit better on more limited machines.
technewstoday.com
How to Boot into Recovery Mode on macOS
When your system has a startup or disk-related problems, you must enter recovery mode to fix them. Recovery mode is used to troubleshoot and recover your computer. You can also restore your backup and get in touch with the Apple servers through this mode. Recovery mode can be accessed during...
Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon
Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles
Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
Engadget
Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
Google Execs Warn Company's Reputation Could Suffer If It Moves Too Fast on AI-Chat Technology
Google employees asked executives at an all-hands meeting whether the AI chatbot that's going viral represents a "missed opportunity" for the company. Google's Jeff Dean said the company has much more "reputational risk" in providing wrong information and thus is moving "more conservatively than a small startup." CEO Sundar Pichai...
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
Apple Insider
Mophie Powerstation Plus review: Enough portable power for iPhone & iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Mophie's Powerstation Plus is an all-in-one package that will give sufficient portable power to most — with a bonus or penalty of built-in cables for both Lightning and USB-C, depending on how you use it.
