HUDSON – Tequila’s Mexican Cantina opened in Hudson in the summer of 2022, and owner Eric Brambila has seen steady business since the first day. “Our menu has been a hit since we opened,” said Brambila.”One of our most popular selections is the Torta. This is a Mexican sandwich that we stuff with pork and then cover in red sauce, so it is wet on the outside. And one of our specialties is the Birria Jalisco. This is a tortilla filled with beef and served with a dipping consomme made of the beef’s juice.”

HUDSON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO