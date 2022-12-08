ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie Says She Went Off Script to Sneak in a Kiss With Brad Pitt in New Movie

By Devon Forward
 5 days ago
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt star in the year-end spectacular drama Babylon, written and directed by Damien Chazelle—who also wrote and directed La La Land and Whiplash—and it turns out that Robbie is the sole reason for one of the film's key moments.

In a new interview with E! News, Robbie revealed that a kiss between her character and Pitt's character was not originally in the script, but she pushed for it while filming for a personal reason. Luckily, it also fit the story and her character perfectly.

Robbie said that the kiss between her character, Nellie, and Pitt's Jack "wasn't in the script." She said, "but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'"

Explaining how filming this scene came about, she told E! News, "I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack.' And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.'"

She went on, "And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'"

In fact, Chazelle really liked how the kiss turned out. Robbie said, "He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works.' I was like, 'Oh, great.'" In the end, Robbie got her chance to kiss Pitt, and the kiss scene was a great impromptu addition to Babylon.

The actress also said she filmed a kiss with Katherine Waterston's character, but she doesn't know if it made it into the final cut.

The new movie is set in the late 1920s and follows Robbie as Nellie, an aspiring actress going for fame and riches as the movie industry transitions from silent films to sound.

Babylon comes out in theaters on Dec. 23, but tickets are available for purchase now!

Parade

Parade

