Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Gunning Down Moreno Valley Teen During Robbery
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Man Charged With Fatal Shooting in DHS
A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month was charged Tuesday with murder. Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count, which includes a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.
ukenreport.com
Riverside County Sheriff Reports In-Custody Death
Today, Monday, Dec. 12, about 1:53 a.m., deputies assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department-Robert Presley Detention Center, responded to the cell of an unresponsive male inmate, according to a news release. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according to a news release. Riverside Fire...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lancaster Area
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information on the man’s identity was not immediately available. No...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 15 Years to Life in Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman
A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press […]
mynewsla.com
Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores
A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison. Garden Grove police were called to a convenience store in the 8900 block of...
Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned
Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Custody Following LAPD Chase, Crash
A man in a stolen vehicle being chased by Los Angeles police crashed in the Vermont Square area Tuesday and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The approximately 11-minute chase was triggered shortly before 1 p.m. by a LoJack “ping” on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway at Vernon Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
vvng.com
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “Custody staff...
HeySoCal
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0