mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
De Leon Releases What He Calls New Footage of Fight With Activist
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n Monday posted what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n captioned a portion of the video, “Reedy lands a punch on me,” referring to community activist...
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
LA City Council Approves Mayor’s Declaration of Emergency on Homelessness
The City Council voted to ratify a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday, confirming Karen Bass’ first official act as mayor of Los Angeles. The council voted 13-0, with Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n casting a vote even though he was not in the chamber. In a statement...
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “Custody staff...
Man Gets 15 Years to Life in Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores
A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison. Garden Grove police were called to a convenience store in the 8900 block of...
Mayor Bass Signs Declaration of Emergency to Fight Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness on Monday, following through on a promise to take such an action on her first day in office. Bass said the declaration will streamline efforts to address the homeless problem, calling it a “seismic shift” in the city’s tactics.
LA Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness in First Act
Karen Bass, in her first official act as mayor of Los Angeles, declared a state of emergency on homelessness Monday in an effort to underscore the severity of the housing crisis in the nation’s second largest city. Bass signed the declaration inside the city’s Emergency Operations Center in a...
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
Suspect in Custody Following LAPD Chase, Crash
A man in a stolen vehicle being chased by Los Angeles police crashed in the Vermont Square area Tuesday and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The approximately 11-minute chase was triggered shortly before 1 p.m. by a LoJack “ping” on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway at Vernon Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Walking Woman Wounded in Boyle Heights Shooting
A woman walking with her family down a Boyle Heights street was wounded by a stray bullet Sunday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:24 p.m. at Wabash and Sentinal avenues, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 34-year-old woman heard gunshots, then realized...
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lancaster Area
A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene. The identity of the man,...
Wildlife Experts Set to Examine Famed P-22 Mountain Lion After It’s Captured
Wildlife officials Tuesday will continue evaluating the health of famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 after the big cat’s capture in the backyard of a Los Feliz home. In a joint statement, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and National Park Service said the animal was successfully tranquilized Monday and taken to a “wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation.”
Body Found in Boyle Heights Area; Investigation Underway
A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead Monday in the Boyle Heights area, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.
LA County Reports 1,934 New COVID Cases, 18 Deaths
Los Angeles County reported more than 1,900 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, along with 18 virus-related deaths. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals climbed back to 1,267 as of Tuesday, equaling Saturday’s total. Of those patients, 154 were being treated in intensive care, up from 146 on Saturday.
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
Fire Burning in Vacant House in West Covina Area
A fire was burning Monday in a vacant house Monday in the West Covina area. Firefighters were sent to the 19000 block of East Lorencita Drive about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The firefighters went into a defensive mode, working to prevent the flames from...
Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
A Torrance man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest Oct. 31...
