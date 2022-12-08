ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

Related
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton PD makes arrest in connection with armed robbery at Walgreens

The Warrenton Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens, located at Hall and Macon streets in Warrenton, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 8. Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane indicated that no one was hurt during the commission of the crime. Officer J. Amos was the responding officer.
WARRENTON, NC
newsoforange.com

Woman in custody after shooting her mother

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Spruce Pine Trail just after midnight this morning. Spruce Pine Trail is in the eastern edge of Orange County. Once on scene, they located a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead. Orange County EMS transported the victim, 75-year-old Cheryl Garner Medlin, to Duke Hospital with a severe injury.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hertford County Sheriff’s deputies hailed as heroes

MURFREESBORO – Law enforcement officers across the nation take an oath to “protect and serve.”. Two deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office followed that oath last week. Sgt. Kendail Swain and Deputy Ron Lewter are being hailed as heroes after they were able to locate and...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint

CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

