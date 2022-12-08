Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton PD makes arrest in connection with armed robbery at Walgreens
The Warrenton Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens, located at Hall and Macon streets in Warrenton, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 8. Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane indicated that no one was hurt during the commission of the crime. Officer J. Amos was the responding officer.
cbs17
Officers run to scene after 6 gunshots fired across street from Garner police station
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police went running late Sunday afternoon to check out gunfire that broke out near police headquarters. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex beside the Garner Police Department headquarters at 912 7th Ave. A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police...
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
newsoforange.com
Woman in custody after shooting her mother
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Spruce Pine Trail just after midnight this morning. Spruce Pine Trail is in the eastern edge of Orange County. Once on scene, they located a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead. Orange County EMS transported the victim, 75-year-old Cheryl Garner Medlin, to Duke Hospital with a severe injury.
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
cbs17
Wake County Deputy Byrd murder suspect pleads guilty to federal firearm charge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the brothers accused in the August killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge on Tuesday, according to court documents. Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo is accused of killing Deputy Ned Byrd on August 11. He was indicted Aug....
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11.
cbs17
Man pulled gun out in front of NC middle school band at Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say
JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Jackson police chief said a man pulled out a shotgun in front of a middle school band as they were lining up for the Jackson Christmas Parade on Saturday. At about 12:50 p.m., Police Chief John Young said a band with Conway Middle School...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County Sheriff’s deputies hailed as heroes
MURFREESBORO – Law enforcement officers across the nation take an oath to “protect and serve.”. Two deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office followed that oath last week. Sgt. Kendail Swain and Deputy Ron Lewter are being hailed as heroes after they were able to locate and...
WSET
Man arrested following shots fired in the Keysville area of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been arrested and charged following a shots fired incident in Charlotte County on Friday morning. Deputies said they received several complaints in reference to a man firing a weapon in the Keysville area. According to a Facebook post, at that time...
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school, sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
jocoreport.com
Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint
CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly North Carolina Christmas Parade incident
Raleigh police said Landen Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.
WRAL
Knightdale Christmas display in honor of woman killed in mass shooting
At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday display to encourage donations for charitable causes. At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday display to encourage donations for charitable causes.
