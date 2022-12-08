Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in West Covina Area; Hundreds of Marijuana Plants Found
A fire burned through the roof of a vacant house in the West Covina area Monday, and authorities found about 400 marijuana plants inside the structure. Firefighters were sent to the 19000 block of East Lorencita Drive about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in Vacant House in West Covina Area
A fire was burning Monday in a vacant house Monday in the West Covina area. Firefighters were sent to the 19000 block of East Lorencita Drive about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The firefighters went into a defensive mode, working to prevent the flames from...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Male Injured in Anaheim House Fire
A woman was killed Monday morning when an Anaheim house became engulfed in flames. A neighbor called Anaheim Fire and Rescue at 1 a.m. to report the house fire in the 2700 block of East Verde Avenue, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service. Firefighters extinguished the flames...
mynewsla.com
Four-Alarm Fire Damages Strip Mall Undergoing Renovations in Long Beach
A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of the fire has been extinguished...
mynewsla.com
Woman Dies at Hospital After Crashing Into Parked Cars in LB
A woman who was critically injured when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach has died from her injuries at a hospital, police said Tuesday. The woman was driving a 2014 Nissan southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue at 12:55 a.m. last Friday when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles along the curb, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
CHP Officer Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a hospital Tuesday from a three-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the eastbound freeway at Barranca Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fountain of the West Covina Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
mynewsla.com
One Man Dead, One Rescued from OC Flood Control Channels
Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Four Injured in Menifee Crash
A person died Sunday evening when a vehicle hit a wall in Menifee. The crash was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 29500 block of Old Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Of the four injured,...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores
A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison. Garden Grove police were called to a convenience store in the 8900 block of...
mynewsla.com
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
mynewsla.com
Girl Fatally Injured in Menifee Crash Identified
The 16-year-old girl killed when the sports car she was riding in slammed into a retaining wall in Menifee, injuring four other people in the vehicle, was identified Monday. Clarissa Lewis of Menifee was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Old Newport Road, just east of Bristol Gate Lane, according to the Menifee Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Boyle Heights Area; Investigation Underway
A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead Monday in the Boyle Heights area, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lancaster Area
A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene. The identity of the man,...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Crash near Perris Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on a hillside south of Perris was identified Monday as a 20-year-old Bellflower man. Antonio Guzman III was fatally injured about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Guzman was...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 15 Years to Life in Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “Custody staff...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
