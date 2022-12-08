Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Its Latest Forms Ahead of the New Year
Dragon Ball Super has dropped the Z-Fighters in a world of gods and alternate universes, allowing the strongest Shonen heroes of the series to hit new levels of power with wild transformations. With both Gohan and Piccolo receiving new forms in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, new art assembles the strongest brawlers of Universe Seven, potentially giving us a look at what is to come in 2023.
ComicBook
This Spider-Man and Blue Beetle Mash-Up Fan Art Is the Perfect DC and Marvel Crossover
Marvel Studios has been having a historic run with its films and television projects, while DC Studios has been having a pretty rough go of it. Warner Bros. Discovery announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be the new co-CEO's of DC Studios, and even though they've only been in charge for almost two months, the future of DC seems like it's in good hands. One of the next big DC Studios releases will be Blue Beetle which will star Xolo Maridueña and is set to release next year. Fans seem to think if Marvel and DC ever did another Amalgam crossover that Blue Beetle and Spider-Man would be the perfect mash-up as they're both young and quirky characters. Tom Holland hasn't signed a new deal to remain on board as Spider-Man yet, but Marvel is working on a new trilogy that will start with the fourth film. But the idea of mashing up both characters has taken the artist community by storm, with one going as far as to create a design for the crossover.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
ComicBook
One Piece Anime Shows Off Nico Robin's New Form: Watch
One Piece has been heating up in the fight between Nico Robin and Black Maria of the Tobi Roppo with the last few episodes of the series, and the anime really goes all out for the climax of the long awaited fight between the two of them in the newest episode of the series! The war across Onigashima has been continuing through its final phase with the latest episodes as the Straw Hat crew has been facing off against the members of the Tobi Roppo while trying to buy time for Luffy to continue his fight against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome.
ComicBook
Naruto Proves Sasuke and Sakura Are a Dream Team in New Manga
Naruto isn't shy about its big star, but the Hidden Leaf's knucklehead isn't the only impressive ninja in the place. Team 7 has proven itself to be a threat time and time again. These days, that has been made clearer than ever thanks to a brand-new manga, and it seems the Naruto spin-off is taking the time to show why Sasuke and Sakura might be the real dream team of the group.
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Omega Teams Up with Gunji the Wookiee Jedi
2023 is set to be a massive year for Star Wars television. The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season, and new live-action shows The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew will all debut by the end of the year. The popular anthology anime series Visions will return for another installment, and the children’s series Young Jedi Adventures is also expected to pop up within the first few months of the year. Star Wars fans won’t have any rest after the holidays, because the second season of The Bad Batch is set to debut on January 4. Like its predecessor, Season 2 consists of 16 episodes that will air weekly on Disney+.
ComicBook
Naruto Creator Releases New Art of His Top Hero
Naruto has more characters under its belt than fans can track, but when it comes down to it, only a handful stand out. Guys like Shikamaru and Hinata have their fans, but it is Team 7 that shines above all. Of course, this means Naruto Uzumaki is at the top of the pyramid when it comes to favorites, and now the series creator has shared his latest take on the Hidden Leaf's loudest hero.
techeblog.com
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom
A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
ComicBook
Pokemon Introduces Its New Rival to Goku in This Dragon Ball Crossover
Dragon Ball and Pokemon have been vying for the top of the charts when it comes to the anime world, with each of the franchises focusing on battles, but the former involves Saiyans and the latter involves pocket monsters. With Dragon Ball Super recently announcing that its manga will return with a new story focusing on Goten and Trunks, and Pokemon recently crowning Ash Ketchum as the newest world champion, one artistic fan has smashed the two franchises together by introducing a powerful new challenger who might have performed the fusion dance.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - What's Next Following The Finale?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a freight train of popularity in the anime world, with Netflix and David Production recently bringing Jolyne's story to a close in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. Now that the sixth part of the series has ended on the small screen, here's what we know so far about the Joestars' future and whether we'll be seeing the arrival of a Steel Ball Run anime in the near future. While it might be some time before the Joestars hit the screen once again, the manga is looking bright.
ComicBook
Naruto The Gallery Opens in Japan: Watch
Naruto is set to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa, with the Shonen series looking to be joined by the likes of Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many other series that got their starts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, to help ring in the twentieth anniversary of the most popular ninja anime series, a new art gallery has opened in Japan which has offered fans a virtual tour if you aren't able to make it to Japan during its exhibition dates.
Comments / 0