mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lancaster Area
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information on the man’s identity was not immediately available. No...
mynewsla.com
Woman Dies at Hospital After Crashing Into Parked Cars in LB
A woman who was critically injured when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach has died from her injuries at a hospital, police said Tuesday. The woman was driving a 2014 Nissan southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue at 12:55 a.m. last Friday when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles along the curb, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
CHP Officer Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a hospital Tuesday from a three-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the eastbound freeway at Barranca Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fountain of the West Covina Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Gunning Down Moreno Valley Teen During Robbery
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shoots Alleged Robber in Watts
A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center. A...
mynewsla.com
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Seek Additional Victims Of Armed Robberies
The Long Beach Police Department Monday sought the public’s help to locate additional victims of a series of armed robberies. Officers were dispatched to armed robberies throughout the city between Nov. 16-Dec. 2 which occurred during various times throughout the day. During those robberies, a man brandished, simulated or struck the victim with a gun, taking cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Carson
A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed at Burbank Apartment Building
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Boyle Heights Area; Investigation Underway
A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead Monday in the Boyle Heights area, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed In SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Look for Witnesses to Homicide
Santa Ana police Saturday evening asked for information from the public about the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Fernando Nunez was found about 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 700 W. Third St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a police press release. Orange...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in West Covina Area; Hundreds of Marijuana Plants Found
A fire burned through the roof of a vacant house in the West Covina area Monday, and authorities found about 400 marijuana plants inside the structure. Firefighters were sent to the 19000 block of East Lorencita Drive about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Driving Drunk in Attack with Child in Car
A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Las Lomas Drive and Walnut...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 15 Years to Life in Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Escapes Anaheim House Fire
A woman was killed Monday morning when an Anaheim house became engulfed in flames. A neighbor called Anaheim Fire and Rescue at 1 a.m. to report the house fire in the 2700 block of East Verde Avenue, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service. A man managed to...
