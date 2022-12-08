Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Fully Evolve Pawmi
The adorable rodent Pawmi requires a new evolution method to fully evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Every Pokemon game has an electric rodent of some kind that pays homage to Pikachu's place in the Pokemon franchise. This generation's electric rodent is Pawmi, a cute and diminutive Pokemon that can be found in most of the early parts of the game. Unlike most Electric-type rodents, Pawmi surprisingly has a two step evolutionary line, although players will need to do some extra work to evolve Pawmi into its final form.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Its Latest Forms Ahead of the New Year
Dragon Ball Super has dropped the Z-Fighters in a world of gods and alternate universes, allowing the strongest Shonen heroes of the series to hit new levels of power with wild transformations. With both Gohan and Piccolo receiving new forms in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, new art assembles the strongest brawlers of Universe Seven, potentially giving us a look at what is to come in 2023.
Pokemon Violet is now the lowest-rated mainline Pokemon game
The new game falls just under Brilliant Diamond's rating
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
ComicBook
Naruto Proves Sasuke and Sakura Are a Dream Team in New Manga
Naruto isn't shy about its big star, but the Hidden Leaf's knucklehead isn't the only impressive ninja in the place. Team 7 has proven itself to be a threat time and time again. These days, that has been made clearer than ever thanks to a brand-new manga, and it seems the Naruto spin-off is taking the time to show why Sasuke and Sakura might be the real dream team of the group.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Wrap-Up Reveals Users' Most-Played Games
Nintendo is giving its fans a chance to look back on the year in gaming via a Nintendo Switch recap where users can figure out roughly how much time they spent with any given game and more stats. Through this, people can easily see which games they played the most this year as well as other metrics like ones that they played intensely for a short time before dropping the game entirely in favor of something else.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
ComicBook
Classic Final Fantasy Games Seemingly Heading to PS4 and Nintendo Switch
It looks like a number of classic entries in Square Enix's Final Fantasy franchise will soon be heading to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Over the course of the past year or so, Square Enix has slowly been releasing "Pixel Remasters" of the first six installments in the Final Fantasy series. And while these new versions of the beloved RPGs have only been playable on PC and mobile platforms until now, it looks like this won't hold true for much longer.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way to theaters this year, and the movie has put Gohan on the map. Following his big win against Cell years ago, the Saiyan has kept to himself, and he's spent the last few years with his family. Of course, the anime's latest movie put that all in jeopardy as Gohan's daughter was pushed into a Red Ribbon Army scheme. Gohan was able to win his daughter back with help from a new transformation, and we have just been given a new look at his Beast form!
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
