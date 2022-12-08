ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MilitaryTimes

Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell soldier

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — The estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier was convicted this week of killing her in a 2018 off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Victor Everette Silvers of Clarksville, Tennessee, was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of first-degree murder,...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WBKO

Warren County man sentenced for murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth

A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Man life-flighted to hospital after domestic-related shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital following a shooting this morning in Clarksville. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a residence on Cinderella Lane at approximately 9:42 a.m. in response to a domestic-related shooting. When officers arrived, they...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made

Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WHITE PLAINS, KY
WSMV

Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Charged After Trigg County Burglary Investigation

An investigation into several burglaries in the Canton Blue Springs area of Trigg County led to two arrests Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous burglaries involving vehicles, campers, and five homes led to the arrest of two juveniles and a large amount of stolen property being recovered including guns and an iPhone.
wnky.com

Amid misinformation, BGPD, WCSO, local leaders release messages about Emmett Till protests

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released a message clarifying information surrounding Carolyn Bryant Donham and the death of Emmett Till. After some messages shared to social media included false information, BGPD chief of police Michael Delaney, along with Warren County Sheriff’s Office sheriff Brett Hightower and Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP president Ryan Dearbone, provided a response about the recent protests and the case involved.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were looking for a missing woman who has now been located and is safe. 84-year-old Annie Reed was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening when she failed to return home after church...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy