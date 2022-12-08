*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was always picked last in gym class. Well, not always. Almost always. Whenever my elementary school gym teacher said we'd be choosing teams for some awful sport I didn't want to play, such as dodgeball or crab soccer, I felt my stomach sink into my shoes. As someone who suffered from the perfect storm of childhood anxiety and constant bullying, hoping to be picked anything but last was nothing more than a dream most of the time.

