Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
Analysis: If the FTC blocks Microsoft’s $69B acquisition, the real loser is Activision Blizzard
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it intends to sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of giant game developer Activision Blizzard. If the FTC is able to stop Microsoft’s acquisition, it’ll call off what would’ve been one of the most seismic moves in the short history of the American video game industry. Microsoft will lose out on billions in additional revenue over the course of the next decades, while Sony will retain its position as the top console manufacturer and No. 2 video game company overall.
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft’s Acquisition of Gaming Powerhouse Activision
Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard is in limbo after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal Thursday. The lawsuit—one of the FTC’s biggest efforts to rein in the tech industry in light of promised antitrust enforcement—argues the merger would allow Microsoft to suppress gaming competitors. Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company is confident they’ll prevail in court. “While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court,” Smith said. The FTC has argued that keeping the companies separate will be better for competition and creative development. The commission’s vote saw three Democrat members in favor of the lawsuit and one Republican against it, roadblocking Microsoft’s plans to bolster its presence in the console market with ownership of titles like Candy Crush and Call of Duty.Read it at The Washington Post
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
The Xbox and Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely go ahead after all claims last report comes
One of the FTC’s four persons panel must approve the deal to go through (pic: Microsoft). The US regulatory body can argue that it’s not possible to block Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout claims a new report. As soon as it became clear that Microsoft would buy Activision Blizzard...
Microsoft's Activision deal faces its biggest obstacle yet in FTC lawsuit
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," the FTC says
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
Activision CEO confident "this deal will close" despite FTC suing Microsoft
The situation only "sounds alarming," according to Bobby Kotick
Microsoft is ready to take legal action if the US Trade Commission attempts to block the deal with Activision
At least that’s what Bloomberg claims citing sources familiar with that issue. Last week, Microsoft was ready to offer the Sony 10-year deal to a charge to reduce the tax bill, but a Bloomberg source says there haven’t been any negotiations with the FTC to provide remedies or concessions.
Major U.S. tech union condemns the FTC for blocking Xbox's Activision deal
The Communication Workers of America condemns the FTC for suing to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
The US government wants to stop the biggest deal in video game history
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing to block Microsoft’s massive $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, saying it will harm competition in the gaming market.
US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger
The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
Gabe Newell says Steam doesn't need a Call of Duty guarantee from Microsoft 'because we trust their intentions'
Gaben and Microsoft go way back.
