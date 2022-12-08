ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Fitness Influencer Katie Austin Swears by This Natural Remedy for Headaches and Neck Pain

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aA5cb_0jc7W4j300

Reach for essential oils the next time you have a headache, says Austin.

Katie Austin.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Katie Austin shared a natural remedy for getting rid of headaches and neck pain that is sure to bring relief to migraine sufferers.

“Here’s one of my biggest natural tips if you guys suffer from headaches a lot or even some neck pain or shoulder pain,” the 2022 SI Swimsuit co-rookie of the year and certified personal trainer teased in a recent TikTok .

Austin went on to say that peppermint oil is her recommended alternative to over-the-counter pain medication like Advil or Tylenol for common aches and pains.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“You just really put it on the back of your neck,” Austin explained of her remedy. “And also, you only need like one or two drops of peppermint essential oil and I swear to you guys, I don’t know if it’s the aroma or what it is, [but] it really can help ease a headache and also ease your neck tension.”

In addition to wellness tips like this one, Austin regularly shares “weekly healthified recipes” on her Instagram account, from tasty meatless Monday meals to healthy snacks and smoothies. Recently, Austin shared an unretouched photo of herself in a white swimsuit on Instagram that drew praise from her fans and followers for being so open and transparent.

Austin, 29, is the daughter of fitness guru Denise Austin. The mother-daughter duo frequently collaborate on projects and even shared the catwalk at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show this past summer.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Lima News

GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Medical News Today

What does arthritis in the foot feel like?

The foot and ankle provide a variety of important functions needed for movement. When a person has arthritis in the foot, it can involve one or more joints and affect mobility. Arthritis in the feet can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and, in some cases, joint deformity. Arthritis of the feet...
Outsider.com

WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor

This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
cohaitungchi.com

Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?

An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
Medical News Today

What are some common causes of chronic joint pain?

Chronic joint pain refers to discomfort in a joint that lasts for a prolonged period of time. A person may experience chronic joint pain due to many different reasons, such as arthritis, Still’s disease, fibromyalgia, and gout. Joints are points in the body where bones make contact, which typically...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Types of Sciatica?

Sciatica refers to the pain felt along the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg. Depending on the symptoms and extent of the condition, sciatica can be categorized into 4 types: acute, chronic, bilateral, and alternative. 1. Acute...
cohaitungchi.com

The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Medical News Today

What to know about sudden joint pain

There are several possible causes of sudden joint pain, such as gout, infections, and tendinitis. Other possible causes are injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, and strains. Sudden joint pain can be uncomfortable and affect a person’s ability to carry out daily tasks. If a person experiences sudden joint...
HealthCentral.com

Can Psoriatic Arthritis Cause Dizzy Spells?

This complication may happen with your condition, especially if you’re taking certain meds. Here’s what to do if you’re experiencing it. For people with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), there are a number of potential complications, such as psoriasis and joint swelling. Less common issues can come up as well, such as back pain, infections, and numbness, among others. But dizziness and vertigo may not be PsA symptoms you’ve heard much about.
Medical News Today

What is bone-on-bone arthritis?

Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?

Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Healthline

Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
KMOX News Radio

The mystery of COVID-19 brain fog

Other long-COVID symptoms like strokes, headaches, and seizures are all familiar to doctors. But brain fog, they say, is a totally different animal, and it’s still unclear why it affects some people and not others.
cohaitungchi.com

Thyroid Disease Symptoms May Surprise You

If you’re like most people in Goodyear, you’ve heard of the thyroid and might even know somebody with a disorder, but the sheer number and variety of possible symptoms associated with thyroid disease will probably surprise you. It surprises us — and we’re the experts!. Getting...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Medical News Today

What to know about arthritis after knee replacement

It is still possible to have arthritis after knee replacement surgery. However, people who need the surgery are less likely to experience pain from arthritis after they recover from the procedure. Osteoarthritis (OA) is a type of arthritis that affects the joints, particularly the knee joints. The cartilage that supports...
Medical News Today

About the link between fibromyalgia and endometriosis

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body. One study indicates that people with endometriosis may be more likely to have fibromyalgia than those without. Symptoms of chronic pain from both conditions can also overlap. A 2019 study found that rates of fibromyalgia were. in women...
Healthline

What You Need to Know About Stroke and Arm Pain

Strokes can often lead to pain, numbness, weakness, and a reduced range of motion in your arm and shoulder. Fortunately, arm and shoulder pain can typically be managed with treatments like pain-relieving medication and physical therapy. You might not associate a stroke with arm pain, but arm and shoulder pain...
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
176
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy