Windcrest, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Armed man barricaded in apartment surrendered peacefully

SAN ANTONIO – A man that barricaded himself inside his apartment on the far West Side has surrendered peacefully and was transported to the VA hospital after suffering a mental health episode, deputies say. Police were called out to the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments for a report of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school

Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot as he was walking home from the store

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Investigation underway after man's body found on side of road

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the side of a road Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a passerby reported seeing a person lying on the side of Quintana and Kinney Road at approximately 9:06 a.m.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Reward increased to $20K for Texas State student who went missing 2 years ago today

The reward for a Texas State student who went missing two years ago today has been increased. Jason Landry, 21, went missing on Dec. 13, 2020 while driving from San Marcos to Missouri City for the Christmas holiday. Landry’s family offered a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, but that reward was increased on Dec. 5 to $20,000.
SAN MARCOS, TX

