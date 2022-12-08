Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Officer forced to fatally shoot inmate after attempting to escape at hospital
KYLE, Texas – A Hays Correction Officer was forced to fatally shoot an inmate after he tried to escape while getting medical treatment. The incident happened on Monday at around 5 p.m. at Seton Hospital in Kyle, Texas. The Hays County Sheriff said that the officer was guarding the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during apparent exchange of gunfire on Northeast Side
SANA TNONIO – A man was shot and killed during an apparent exchange of gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call at 4:55 p.m. for a shooting along Roundtree Ln., near Randolph Blvd. Upon arrivals, officials found...
foxsanantonio.com
Armed man barricaded in apartment surrendered peacefully
SAN ANTONIO – A man that barricaded himself inside his apartment on the far West Side has surrendered peacefully and was transported to the VA hospital after suffering a mental health episode, deputies say. Police were called out to the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments for a report of...
foxsanantonio.com
8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school
Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
Fire officials say the fatal Southeast explosion happened in an underground home
SAN ANTONIO – Fire officials provided an update Tuesday on the fatal Southeast explosion that occurred Friday night. Fire Chief Charles Hood says investigators have ruled out drugs and explosive devices as causes. Fire officials said that the explosion happened at an underground home on the KBar Services property,...
foxsanantonio.com
19-year-old hospitalized after shots fired outside Circle K on North Side, police say
SANA TNONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Circle K store on the city’s North Side Tuesday evening. Officials were called to the 8200 block of Broadway, just off Loop 410. Police said a 19-year-old was shot several times and was...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot as he was walking home from the store
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
foxsanantonio.com
Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes into officer's truck during road construction near UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty police officer walked away without injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his vehicle near UTSA early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on North Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway on the Northwest Side. Police said the officer, who they...
foxsanantonio.com
TODAY: San Antonio Fire Department to give update on large Southeast Side explosion
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. CLICK HERE to watch it live. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Weather hampering investigation into deadly explosion on Far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Rain showers has impacted the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m. off South Presa Street near Loop 410 on the Far Southeast Side. Police say that they received multiple calls for an explosion at...
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway after man's body found on side of road
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on the side of a road Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a passerby reported seeing a person lying on the side of Quintana and Kinney Road at approximately 9:06 a.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Softball coach arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with young girl
SAN ANTONIO – A female softball coach has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a young girl. The parents of the juvenile met with the Converse Police Department on Monday to report the alleged inappropriate relationship their daughter had with her softball coach. 24-year-old Miranda Sandoval...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
foxsanantonio.com
Lockdown lifted at Holmes High School, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted and following a situation nearby Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials said students and staff are safe, individuals are in custody, and the classes will be resuming soon. “No students or staff are in danger, but due to precautionary measures, the school was placed on lockdown. Parents please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat,” the department said.
foxsanantonio.com
Reward increased to $20K for Texas State student who went missing 2 years ago today
The reward for a Texas State student who went missing two years ago today has been increased. Jason Landry, 21, went missing on Dec. 13, 2020 while driving from San Marcos to Missouri City for the Christmas holiday. Landry’s family offered a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, but that reward was increased on Dec. 5 to $20,000.
