Dodgers sign former Gold Glove outfielder to minor-league deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Gold Glove outfielder.

L.A. signed Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract on Thursday. Heyward had spent the last six seasons with the Chicago Cubs, with whom he won a World Series in 2016.

News of Heyward’s signing arrived on Twitter. Dodgers radio personality David Vassegh was among those who announced the move. Vassegh tweeted , “Dodgers have signed Jason Heyward to a minor league deal.”

The move to acquire Heyward is a low-risk move for the team. The outfielder has had his fair share of struggles over the past few seasons. He precipitously declined almost immediately after signing with Chicago. He recorded an OPS of just .555 in 32 games with the Cubs.

Many have already commented on the move. Including one of Heyward’s former teammates in Atlanta. Juan Toribio of MLB.com noted , “Dodgers Freddie Freeman is looking forward to reuniting with Jason Heyward” before presenting an old photo of Heyward and Freeman in the minors.

Others also commented on the move. Jake Reiner of CBS LA tweeted , “I don’t want to get too ahead of myself with the Jason Heyward minor league signing, but this was the dude that rallied the troops during the rain delay of Game 7 of the ’16 WS… this feels like a clubhouse move (if he makes the roster, of course).

