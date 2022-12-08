ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers sign former Gold Glove outfielder to minor-league deal

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyUxL_0jc7VsIZ00

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Gold Glove outfielder.

L.A. signed Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract on Thursday. Heyward had spent the last six seasons with the Chicago Cubs, with whom he won a World Series in 2016.

News of Heyward’s signing arrived on Twitter. Dodgers radio personality David Vassegh was among those who announced the move. Vassegh tweeted , “Dodgers have signed Jason Heyward to a minor league deal.”

The move to acquire Heyward is a low-risk move for the team. The outfielder has had his fair share of struggles over the past few seasons. He precipitously declined almost immediately after signing with Chicago. He recorded an OPS of just .555 in 32 games with the Cubs.

Many have already commented on the move. Including one of Heyward’s former teammates in Atlanta. Juan Toribio of MLB.com noted , “Dodgers Freddie Freeman is looking forward to reuniting with Jason Heyward” before presenting an old photo of Heyward and Freeman in the minors.

Others also commented on the move. Jake Reiner of CBS LA tweeted , “I don’t want to get too ahead of myself with the Jason Heyward minor league signing, but this was the dude that rallied the troops during the rain delay of Game 7 of the ’16 WS… this feels like a clubhouse move (if he makes the roster, of course).

[ David Vassegh ]

The post Dodgers sign former Gold Glove outfielder to minor-league deal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to traded player’s heartbreaking tweet

Trades in sports can be fun. Some fans get to enjoy having a new star. Others may be saying goodbye to a star but welcoming in a promising young prospect. But for the people actually getting traded, it can be a different story — particularly if they’ve never been traded before. That appears to be Read more... The post MLB world reacts to traded player’s heartbreaking tweet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts as Blue Jays sign All-Star pitcher

Another coveted free-agent pitcher is off the board. ESPN reported Monday that the Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Chris Bassitt have reached a deal on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending a physical. Although there had been a recent report that the San Francisco Giants were pursuing Bassitt, Toronto seemed to be the favorite from Read more... The post MLB world reacts as Blue Jays sign All-Star pitcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

SF Giants add veteran left-hander in free agency

The San Francisco Giants signed a veteran starting pitcher on Monday morning. Sean Manaea and the Giants agreed to terms to bring Manaea back to the Bay Area. The former Oakland A’s starter spent 2022 with the San Diego Padres. After a disappointing year, Manaea opted to remain in the NL West and California. Just Read more... The post SF Giants add veteran left-hander in free agency appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

The Comeback

33K+
Followers
723
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy