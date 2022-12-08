ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New route for illegal entry into U.S: Vermont

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzFmL_0jc7Vgx500

(The Center Square) – While record numbers of foreign nationals continue to enter the U.S. through the southern border every month, one of the tiniest states by geography and population is also being impacted by the surge: Vermont.

Mexican cartels are now increasingly flying foreign nationals who arrive in Mexico from all over the world to Quebec from Mexico City, Border Patrol and law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Cartel scouts help them make their way from Canada into northern states illegally, they said. Vermont, which is seeing record-breaking illegal entries, has a population of roughly 645,545 people.

More than 306,000 foreign nationals – nearly half of Vermont’s population – were apprehended or evaded capture from law enforcement at the southern border in November, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square. They are primarily crossing in Texas.

While Border Patrol agents in Texas are aided by state Department of Public Safety officers and local law enforcement working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, Vermont has no such border security operation.

But Vermont, which falls in the Swanton Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, saw a 676% increase in apprehensions of illegal foreign nationals in October compared to last year, according to Border Patrol data.

Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said agents apprehended 334 people from 19 countries in October, and the “upward trend continues.”

The sector relies on tips from Vermont residents who report suspicious activity, Garcia said. On Tuesday, he thanked North Country residents for lending Border Patrol agents their “eyes” by making 112 suspicious activity reports in November. He said their calls helped agents make 139 arrests of illegal border crossers. Of Vermont residents, he said, “YOUR call can be the one that helps keep us all safe.”

Garcia also is encouraging residents to call 1-800-689-3362 to report suspicious border-related activity.

Two recent examples show how Vermont residents are helping BP agents.

On Nov. 18, a concerned citizen’s report led to the apprehension of five people who illegally entered the U.S. near Champlain, New York. Records revealed one of them, a Romanian citizen, had an extraditable arrest warrant from Wisconsin for failure to appear on an identity theft charge.

On Nov. 14, BP agents rescued illegal foreign nationals in freezing temperatures after receiving a 911 call. They encountered six people near Troy, Vermont. Four were children under age 5. While they were able to take them to safety, Swanton BP Sector said in an announcement, “This is NOT a safe or acceptable way to enter the United States.”

But it’s not just Vermont residents who are helping Swanton BP agents. Canadian Mounted Police are as well.

On the night of Oct. 27, Royal Canadian Mounted Police notified Swanton BP agents that two people had entered the U.S. illegally in a remote and rural area in the town of Highgate Center, Vermont. A BP agent responded and observed a driver of a blue Hyundai sedan with out-of-state registration stop at an intersection roughly half a mile south of the international border. The agent then saw two people come out of a ditch near the intersection and enter the sedan. After stopping the vehicle and performing a records check on the driver and passengers, the agent learned all three were Colombian citizens who’d previously been arrested for previously illegally entering the U.S.

This time, the driver, Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, a Columbian national with a Chicago address, was arrested and charged with unlawfully transporting individuals he knew entered the U.S. illegally. On Nov. 10, he was indicted by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont recently announced.

Buitrago-Valero had been previously arrested for illegally entering the U.S. last November. However, under Biden administration policies, he was released into the U.S. pending immigration court proceedings, the U.S. Attorney’s Office notes.

His passengers entered the U.S. illegally again after they’d been arrested for illegally entering the U.S. earlier in 2022.

Of the 20 CBP Sectors nationwide, Swanton encompasses roughly 24,000 square miles and covers three states. It includes all of Vermont, six counties in New York (Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, and Herkimer) and three counties in New Hampshire (Coos, Grafton, and Carroll).

It's the first international land boundary east of the Great Lakes and is adjacent to the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario. It includes 295 miles of international boundary, of which 203 miles is land border and 92 miles is water border, primarily along the St. Lawrence River.

To its west is the Buffalo Sector, which encompasses most of New York and four other states. To its east is the Houlton Sector, which encompasses Maine.

Comments / 107

Betty Moore
4d ago

This is a country with no leaders that care, I guess not even the ones in our state. Is anyone savey enough to send this along to our Governor, Senate, and Congress to read? I am sorry to admit I am not. However I wish someone could and to a TV station! Thank you

Reply(4)
36
Karlos Huertas
4d ago

what we need here is expand the inmigration force, adding citizens that care about the country, enforce the hotspots and put the eyes everywhere, this is something critical and there is no help or any kind of interest and action from this corrupt government, the law needs to be changed not allowing any kind of benefit or promises for those breaking the law, drugs are flooding our streets, crime is raising everywhere and the force is very limited, investigations to long and the response from government is very slow or absent, citizens must line up on the side of the law

Reply
22
Carl Ewing
4d ago

yup just keep letting them in as long as they get there voters rts by 2024 election and they only vote blue that's y the admin don't care about the border they use them as voters in the next election watch how many illegals r voters come 2024

Reply
13
Related
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy