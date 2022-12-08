ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane council to debate legality of sheriff's actions at Camp Hope

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PH3FR_0jc7VdIu00

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich followed through on plans shared with The Center Square earlier this week to issue notices to Camp Hope residents that the site will soon be closed, and that drew an immediate reaction from some Spokane city councilors.

An executive session at a special meeting on Thursday has been scheduled by Council President Breean Beggs to consult with legal counsel about the issue.

The closed-door session has been included in a meeting on Dec. 8 that was intended to discuss priorities.

“The city of Spokane’s understanding of the law has consistently been that our employees cannot participate in a forcible entry into the fenced campground without the consent of the owners or operators of the property or a signed judicial order,” Beggs said in a written statement. “I want to protect our officers from the personal legal risk of being dragged into lawsuits, preserve the Constitution for all community members, and focus our efforts on solving this housing crisis with permanent affordable housing and services so that Camp Hope quickly becomes a distant memory.”

Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said Beggs is incorrect in that statement. He said law enforcement has never been denied permission to enter the camp by the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land.

In addition, he said flyers were handed Tuesday to Julie Garcia, director of camp service provider Jewels Helping Hands and put on tents and RV doors, but not physically passed out to residents.

He said flyers were also given out Wednesday to let campers know that relocation was coming and give them information about available housing resources. However, he said several residents said they were told by service providers not to talk with law enforcement.

“We are trying to get these people into warm, dry shelters and it is very frustrating to have blatantly false information being reported,” said Nowels.

Beggs’ press release outlines that the executive session is being held to gain legal clarification of “this unauthorized notice of closure without providing adequate housing options” and whether or not local law enforcement will attempt an “unconstitutional invasion of the property.”

Outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Nowels, who takes office in January, contend they have the constitutional authority to empty the camp next to Interstate 90 in East Central due to ongoing public safety and health problems.

Nowels said leaving several hundred people outside in winter weather, and subjected to continuing criminal activity, is inhumane. He said property crimes continue in the neighborhood around the camp, and there have been rapes, assaults and a variety of other crimes inside the camp.

WSDOT Communications Manager Ryan Overton criticized the sheriff’s office plans to empty the camp as soon as possible.

“A forceful removal will not help anyone,” he told KREM News on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the sheriff’s office actions were “disappointing.”

“All this is doing is riling up people at the camp,” he said.

Although WSDOT, the Department of Commerce and service providers to the homeless insist relocation of 250-455 people - population counts vary - will take weeks or months because the city does not have enough shelter space for all campers, Knezovich, Nowels and Mayor Nadine Woodward disagree.

“We really, really want the state to work with us to move this along and they just refuse,” said Nowels.

Woodward pointed out in a recent The Center Square article that Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has converted a former Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard into emergency housing for about 100 people. Plus, the city can fit more than 400 people inside its new shelter on Trent Avenue.

The Spokane County Commission has backed Knezovich’s plans by filing a lawsuit to declare Camp Hope a chronic nuisance that needs to be abated.

Nowels said the hearing on that issue was set back from early December to Dec. 20 due to a judge’s illness.

Three camp residents, Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington have filed a request for the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington to issue an injunction against Knezovich’s closure plans. Because people are camping on WSDOT land and the agency has not asked them to leave, they are within their rights to stay, claims the pending suit.

In Beggs’ press release, Councilors Lori Kinnear, Karen Stratton and Zack Zappone included statements critical of a forced camp closure.

“The millions of dollars being spent thus far on transitioning people out of homelessness and into stable and safe housing options will be wasted if this population is disbursed to resume life on the streets throughout the city,” said Kinnear.

“Our neighborhoods are calling 911 when actual crimes occur, and there is not adequate response. It’s disappointing to see those law enforcement resources wasted here at Camp Hope,” said Stratton.

“We all want Camp Hope to close as quickly as possible. It’s disturbing to see Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich waste law enforcement resources to use tactics of intimidation and antagonization going against our community values of treating everyone with basic human dignity,” said Zappone.

Comments / 9

AP_001100.eedf08eca2cd4681a2a58b9064d01a23.1710
5d ago

Juli Garcia is a hypocrite. She profits from this which keeps those nails of hers done. These people need to go! I don’t care if they’re homeless, they chose that route. There are people around them that live in fear because of what they’re doing. I say GET THEM OUT OF THERE!

Reply(1)
4
Daniel Deline
5d ago

millions of dollars wasted I think that's already happening and wats it getting us a crime riddled encampment causing big problems for the entire neighborhood and all the while the liberal clowns complain. well wat about the tax paying citizens who have to put up with this knowing there tax dollars are paying for it

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Washington AG enters fray against Spokane homeless camp shutdown

(The Center Square) – A large homeless camp on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane has become ground zero in the ideological war about how to address homelessness. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has now entered the fray by joining forces with service providers who are seeking to stop Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich from disbanding what has been dubbed Camp Hope. “Simply put, the legislature has pivoted...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt

SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Chloride Gold Project aims to boost forest health, bull trout habitat

SANDPOINT — A number of forest management activities are planned on the Sandpoint Ranger District, and U.S. Forest Service officials want to know what the public has to say. Located southeast of Lake Pend Oreille, the Chloride Gold Project includes the Fall Creek watershed to the north and the Sawpit Creek watershed to the south.
SANDPOINT, ID
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy