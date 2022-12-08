Spokane council to debate legality of sheriff's actions at Camp Hope

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich followed through on plans shared with The Center Square earlier this week to issue notices to Camp Hope residents that the site will soon be closed, and that drew an immediate reaction from some Spokane city councilors.

An executive session at a special meeting on Thursday has been scheduled by Council President Breean Beggs to consult with legal counsel about the issue.

The closed-door session has been included in a meeting on Dec. 8 that was intended to discuss priorities.

“The city of Spokane’s understanding of the law has consistently been that our employees cannot participate in a forcible entry into the fenced campground without the consent of the owners or operators of the property or a signed judicial order,” Beggs said in a written statement. “I want to protect our officers from the personal legal risk of being dragged into lawsuits, preserve the Constitution for all community members, and focus our efforts on solving this housing crisis with permanent affordable housing and services so that Camp Hope quickly becomes a distant memory.”

Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said Beggs is incorrect in that statement. He said law enforcement has never been denied permission to enter the camp by the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land.

In addition, he said flyers were handed Tuesday to Julie Garcia, director of camp service provider Jewels Helping Hands and put on tents and RV doors, but not physically passed out to residents.

He said flyers were also given out Wednesday to let campers know that relocation was coming and give them information about available housing resources. However, he said several residents said they were told by service providers not to talk with law enforcement.

“We are trying to get these people into warm, dry shelters and it is very frustrating to have blatantly false information being reported,” said Nowels.

Beggs’ press release outlines that the executive session is being held to gain legal clarification of “this unauthorized notice of closure without providing adequate housing options” and whether or not local law enforcement will attempt an “unconstitutional invasion of the property.”

Outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Nowels, who takes office in January, contend they have the constitutional authority to empty the camp next to Interstate 90 in East Central due to ongoing public safety and health problems.

Nowels said leaving several hundred people outside in winter weather, and subjected to continuing criminal activity, is inhumane. He said property crimes continue in the neighborhood around the camp, and there have been rapes, assaults and a variety of other crimes inside the camp.

WSDOT Communications Manager Ryan Overton criticized the sheriff’s office plans to empty the camp as soon as possible.

“A forceful removal will not help anyone,” he told KREM News on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the sheriff’s office actions were “disappointing.”

“All this is doing is riling up people at the camp,” he said.

Although WSDOT, the Department of Commerce and service providers to the homeless insist relocation of 250-455 people - population counts vary - will take weeks or months because the city does not have enough shelter space for all campers, Knezovich, Nowels and Mayor Nadine Woodward disagree.

“We really, really want the state to work with us to move this along and they just refuse,” said Nowels.

Woodward pointed out in a recent The Center Square article that Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has converted a former Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard into emergency housing for about 100 people. Plus, the city can fit more than 400 people inside its new shelter on Trent Avenue.

The Spokane County Commission has backed Knezovich’s plans by filing a lawsuit to declare Camp Hope a chronic nuisance that needs to be abated.

Nowels said the hearing on that issue was set back from early December to Dec. 20 due to a judge’s illness.

Three camp residents, Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington have filed a request for the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington to issue an injunction against Knezovich’s closure plans. Because people are camping on WSDOT land and the agency has not asked them to leave, they are within their rights to stay, claims the pending suit.

In Beggs’ press release, Councilors Lori Kinnear, Karen Stratton and Zack Zappone included statements critical of a forced camp closure.

“The millions of dollars being spent thus far on transitioning people out of homelessness and into stable and safe housing options will be wasted if this population is disbursed to resume life on the streets throughout the city,” said Kinnear.

“Our neighborhoods are calling 911 when actual crimes occur, and there is not adequate response. It’s disappointing to see those law enforcement resources wasted here at Camp Hope,” said Stratton.

“We all want Camp Hope to close as quickly as possible. It’s disturbing to see Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich waste law enforcement resources to use tactics of intimidation and antagonization going against our community values of treating everyone with basic human dignity,” said Zappone.