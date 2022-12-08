Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan
We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
Motor City Furry Con 2023 in Ypsilanti, Michigan – What You Need To Know
Dates for the Motor City Furry Con 2023 have been announced. A furry convention is a gathering of members of the furry fandom - people who are interested in the concept of fictional non-human animal characters. If you think furry fandom is a new concept, think again. According to Wikipedia, the movement got its start in the 1970s.
Hernandez Mexican Food Take-Out Restaurant To Open In Lapeer
This is the best news you will read all day. The much loved Hernandez family will be opening a take-out restaurant in downtown Lapeer. The family announced in October of this year that something big was on the horizon, and indeed it was. This is wonderful news for fans of...
Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?
My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
Two Detroit Red Wings Names Are Spelled Wrong on the Stanley Cup
Two Detroit Red Wings players have their names spelled wrong on the Stanley Cup. You would think that with the Stanley Cup being such a prestigious trophy that someone would have double-checked the spelling of those being added to it. Currently, there are two former Detroit Red Wings that have their names spelled wrong on hockey's most sought-after trophy.
Win Tickets to Janet Jackson in Detroit
Picture this...you and Janet Jackson, Together Again on her 2023 tour in Detroit this May!. With almost 50 years spent in the industry, Jackson is nothing short of a pop icon. She announced today, Dec. 12th, that she'll be touring again for the first time in four years for her Together Again tour this Spring, and she's coming to Detroit on May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena! She named the tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope. She'll be making 33 stops around North America, joined by 2000s hip-hop/R&B legend Ludacris.
Finally, Center Road Grand Blanc Will Be Fixed In 2023
Driving along Center Road from Atherton to Hill Road feels like it's (still) a newly paved road. When you get beyond Hill Road headed toward Downtown Grand Blanc -- it's like a third world country. (See Genesee County 2023 Construction Projects Here and here.) Thankfully, there's a construction project slated to fix the pot-hole riddled stretch of Center Road near Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
Blast From The Past – 1980s Flint Promotional Video
Talk about a blast from the past. In an effort to increase tourism in Flint in the 1980s, the promotional video above was released. Fast forward to 2022 - I wonder what you think should be included If the city of Flint were to make another promotional and or tourist video? As you will see in the classic video above, the Hyatt Regency Hotel would not be a part of a 2022 video, but there are plenty of places that should be.
Detroit DoorDash Driver Shares Video of Cockroach Infestation at Popeyes, Restaurant Closed
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Detroit is temporarily closed after a DoorDash Driver posted a video of a cockroach infestation at the location. Popeyes' parent company was quick to point out that the location on Detroit's east side is owned by a franchisee. The company called the situation "completely unacceptable."
See Inside: Beautiful & Beloved Year-Round Flint Farmers’ Market
The revitalization of Downtown Flint has provided new life into historical buildings all over Downtown. The old Flint Journal building is one of the structures re-imagined for modern day success. When did the new Flint Farmers' Market open in Downtown Flint, MI?. Late June 2014 the entirely renovated Flint Journal...
Fenton Woman To Appear On Michigan Lottery ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman may just spin her way into becoming a millionaire thanks to the Michigan Lottery. The lucky lady along with four other Michigan contestants will appear on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. According to ABC 12, each contestant will win a minimum of $100,000 and each of them has an opportunity to win up to $2 million dollars on the show.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
Winter Blast – Free Event Returns to Royal Oak in 2023
Nearly 80K people attended Winter Blast in Royal Oak earlier this year and even more are expected when the free event returns in 2023. After 15 years in downtown Detroit, Winter Blast moved to Royal Oak in 2022. As part of a two-year deal, the event will once again take place in Royal Oak.
Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit
Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
10+ Good Eats: Lapeer County Dining Bucket List
Lapeer County has some of the oldest and newest restaurants deserving of a bucket list. (Neighboring Genesee County's Bucket List of Restaurants is worth trying, too.) The next time your family or friends say, "what should we do this weekend" or "what should we eat" start with this list of deliciousness.
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
