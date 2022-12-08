Read full article on original website
GBK Final: East Clinton 70, Blanchester 34
BLANCHESTER — With a season-high point total, East Clinton was an easy 70-34 winner Monday over Blanchester. The SBAAC National Division win puts the Astros at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the National Division. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the division. East Clinton raced out to...
EC, Blan bowlers split matches at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Blanchester and East Clinton split bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Astros were winners in the boys match 2491 to 1437 and improved to a program best 7-0. Lukas Runk led East Clinton with a 435 series. Denver Day was close behind with a 426. Coach Dale Wallace is pleased with how the team is coming together this season.
Hadley leads East Clinton over Blanchester JV girls
BLANCHESTER — Led by Megan Hadley, the East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 33-26 Monday night at the BHS gym. Hadley scored 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and six steals. Also for East Clinton, Chloe Scott had five rebounds and three...
Massie bowlers can’t beat Broncos big night
GEORGETOWN — Western Brown defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of bowling match Monday at Community Lanes. Corvin Pittenger led Clinton-Massie with a 393 series in the boys match but Nathan Fisher had a 478 (221, 257) for the Broncos, who then average better than 220 for their four baker games. Massie averaged around 180 in its baker set.
Fisher sets WHS bowling record in win over NR
NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington sophomore Kylie Fisher started the bowling season off a big sluggish through the first five matches. She got back on track in the sixth match. Fisher, a state qualifier as a freshman, set a WHS bowling record (boys or girls) with a two-game series of 548 Monday in a match with New Richmond. Jerrica Guzzi previously held the girls two-game mark at 494, WHS coach Joe Gigandet said.
Clinton-Massie 8th grade girls cage Lions 39-20
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated New Richmond 39-20 Monday. Haley Myers led CMMS with 16 points. Karley Goodin contributed 10 points while Alyssa Sandlin had five. Shelby Randolph and Azlynn Green scored four points each. Coach Brianna Machado said everyone played great.
EC bowlers runnerup at IronClad baker tournament
HILLSBORO — East Clinton finished as runnerup to a strong Miami Trace team Saturday at the second IronClad baker bowling invitational at Highland Lanes. The Wilmington High School boys had an eight-game total of 1,347 and finished seventh in the preliminary round. The Astros had 1,457 in the prelims.
WHS girls win IronClad baker bowling tournament
HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling invitational Saturday at Highland Lanes. Wilmington defeated Leesburg Fairfield 2-0 in the championship match with games of 184 and 137. In the semifinal round, Wilmington had 162 and 161 and posted a win...
BBK Final: Washington 61, Wilmington 39
WILMINGTON — With strong inside play, Washington Senior remained red-hot with a 61-39 win over Wilmington Saturday night at Fred Summers Court. The victory is the fifth straight for the Blue Lions who are now 7-1 overall. With a loss to their former South Central Ohio League rival, the...
Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making...
Clinton-Massie 8th grade boys lose first of season by 1
NEW RICHMOND — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday 34-33 to New Richmond. Clinton-Massie (2-1) were led on offense by Ty Martin who scored 11 points. Cobe Euton had eight and Quinn McCoy scored six. Colson Morgan and Colton Fite...
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day has noticed a difference. An invitation to the College Football Playoff has replaced the disappointment over a loss to Michigan with something more forward looking and upbeat. No. 4 OSU’s practices for a playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New...
Hurricane falls short in another close loss 44-41
WILMINGTON — Edgewood handed Wilmington its third close loss of the season Saturday, 44-41, in non-league girls basketball at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington (2-5) has the three-point loss to Edgewood, a three-point loss to Dayton Carroll and a two-point loss to Batavia. Edgewood (3-4) now has two wins by...
Spartans top Hurricane 7th grade boys 36-23
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 36-23 Saturday morning. Knox Earich led the team with 15 points and was the top rebounder, coach Noah Cline said. Cline added his team “left a bunch of easy points on the court and just didn’t have...
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation
Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s practical nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro. Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin and SSCC...
WC names three to administrative positions
Wilmington College named three persons to key administrative positions in recent weeks. Angela Griffin is the new vice president/chief marketing and enrollment management officer while Dr. Dahlia Cavazos Castillo is the new program director for occupational therapy, replacing the program’s founding director, Dr. Cindy Hahn, who died unexpectedly in October. Also, Steve Cukovecki moved from the Office of Admission to become the director of alumni and family engagement.
Haley announces candidacy for mayor
WILMINGTON— Pat Haley, former sheriff and commissioner in Clinton County, has announced he will be running in the May Republican primary election for mayor of the City of Wilmington. Haley, who is married to Brenda Freeman Haley, served two four-year terms as county commissioner from 2010-18. His law enforcement...
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
Real estate transfers
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Larry Miller, Donny Miller, Archie Miller, and Champ D. Miller to Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen...
