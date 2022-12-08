Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Forvia cuts metals department in Highland Park, lays off 268
Automotive supplier Forvia is closing its metals department in Highland Park and laying off 268 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification to the state. The company is moving the production to another facility, which wasn't identified in a statement from spokeswoman Misty Matthews. Waymon Halty, vice president...
Detroit News
4 sought in shooting on Detroit's westside
Detroit police are working to find four people in connection with a shooting this week on the city's west side. One person in the group argued with a man in his 20s around 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of W. Seven Mile, investigators said in a statement. He...
Detroit News
2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar
Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
Detroit News
Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University
Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
Detroit News
Probation, community service for Oakland Co. woman convicted of stealing from vet
A Bloomfield Hills woman charged with stealing from an elderly military veteran has been sentenced, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Margaret Risdon, 62, had been convicted of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony, records show. On Monday, Judge David M. Cohen of...
Detroit News
A peek inside new HopCat, returning to Royal Oak Jan. 23
With construction rolling along and the hiring of staff nearly compete, Michigan beer bar HopCat is readying to open its new Royal Oak location as early as next month. The new location, the eighth in Michigan and 10th overall, is at 430 S. Main in downtown Royal Oak, a few blocks from its original location on Fifth Avenue, which was one of the top-performing restaurants within the brand. That three-level restaurant closed during the pandemic after three years of business and never reopened, citing landlord issues.
Detroit News
SZA announces biggest Detroit concert to date as part of 'SOS' tour
SZA is set to perform her biggest Detroit concert to date as the "SOS" hitmaker will take the stage at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24, promoters announced Tuesday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels and on SZA's website. The Detroit concert...
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
Detroit News
Janet Jackson to play Detroit in 2023, with rapper-actor special guest
Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales for Citi card holders start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The show is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 33-date 2023 "Together Again" tour, named for her 1997 hit, which kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on April 14 and wraps June 21 in Seattle.
Detroit News
New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology
The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
Detroit News
Celebrity jeweler's shooting death stirs murder-for-hire charges, conflict claims
Three years after Southfield attorney Marco Bisbikis met Daniel Hutchinson, the Oak Park celebrity jeweler was gunned down in a parking lot in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme ordered by the lawyer. Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" by his celebrity clients, was fatally shot in his SUV on June...
Detroit News
Man pleads guilty after being linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer
A Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleaded guilty Monday and faces up to two years in federal prison. Sheldon Avery Thomas pleaded guilty to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm that friend Ehmani Davis used to shoot and kill Courts, 40, during an ambush July 6 outside the shuttered Desire Unisex Salon on Joy Road near Marlowe on Detroit's west side.
Detroit News
Lotto ticket worth $3.73M sold Saturday in Oakland Co.
The winning ticket for Saturday's $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot was sold in Oakland County, officials said. The sole ticket that matched the game's winning numbers — 04-07-08-18-25-35 — was purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston, they said. The winner should call...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Detroit News
Patrons at weekend Orchestra Hall show with slur: There was 'gasp' afterward
Patrons of a weekend performance of Charlie Brown music at Detroit's Orchestra Hall featuring a prominent Black jazz pianist said there was a collective "gasp" when an audience member yelled out a racial slur toward the end of the show. Matt Totsky of West Bloomfield said the N-word epithet came...
Detroit News
Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights is back for its 10th year
The Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights display is back for its 10th year and features 5 million LED lights illuminating more than 250 sculptures spread across the zoo in Royal Oak. The display features life-sized LED light sculptures of elephants, giraffes, polar bears, penguins and other creatures of the zoo. Compared...
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boys basketball players: U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson looking for titles
Sonny Wilson made a name for himself during his sophomore season, when he had the ball in his hands in the final seconds of multiple games, and made some big shots to help U-D Jesuit to victories, including the Catholic League championship game. Now, Wilson enters his senior season as...
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boy basketball teams: Experienced Brother Rice should be tough to beat
Birmingham Brother Rice has the experience and talent to be the next Catholic League team to win a state championship, trying to join U-D Jesuit (2016, Class A) and Warren De La Salle (2022, Division 1). Several players have been teammates since their freshman season at Brother Rice, and this...
Detroit News
King's Tyrone Spencer says he'd be interested in being Wayne State's next football coach
If Wayne State University administrators gave Tyrone Spencer a call, he certainly would pick up and be interested in talking about the head-coaching job for the Warriors’ football program. After all, Spencer played cornerback for Paul Winters at Wayne State, then was a grad assistant under him before moving...
