Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers K-9 foils 2 suspects’ attempted catalytic converter theft

Two men were arrested while trying to steal catalytic converters Monday night after one was caught by a Fort Myers K-9 named Gunny. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Geanny Acosta, 41, and Placeres Garlobosa, 45, were arrested after a call came in at around 10:30 p.m. about two men committing a burglary at Alligator Towing & Recovery, located 4871 Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Pedestrian killed in Naples hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Naples early Tuesday morning. The crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 around 1:38 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is unknown...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven Yeti coolers stolen from Cape Coral condo

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Seven Yeti coolers were stolen from the front porch of a Cape Coral condo overnight Monday. The coolers aren’t used to haul around beer – they are a big part of a local business. They belong to Shell Camp Florida and were stolen from the porch of the owner of the business, Julie Adrian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. At around 2:28 p.m., Greater Naples Fire responded to the fire at the church located near 3180 Estey Avenue. There is no cause at this moment. This is a developing story....
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

SWFL facing Christmas tree shortage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you’re looking to buy a fresh-cut tree this year, you may have a hard time finding one. On Monday, inventory at Whited Christmas Trees off Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers was nearly sold out. “We’re a major holiday decorator that’s really what pays...
FORT MYERS, FL

